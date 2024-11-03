ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kannada Filmmaker Guruprasad Found Dead In Bengaluru Apartment

Hyderabad: Kannada film director Guruprasad, known for his thought-provoking films Mata and Yeddelu Manjunatha, was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment on Sunday. The 52-year-old director's death is suspected to be a suicide, although authorities are still investigating the exact cause.

As per reports, police were alerted by neighbours in the Madanayakanahalli apartment complex after they noticed a foul odour emanating from his flat. Upon entering, officials discovered Guruprasad's decomposed body, suggesting he may have passed away several days prior.

Sources indicate that Guruprasad was reportedly under severe financial strain and may have faced pressure from creditors. He was also dealing with recent allegations concerning unpaid purchases. Additionally, the director, who had recently remarried, was known to be grappling with personal and financial difficulties.

A forensic team, alongside the police, meticulously examined the scene to determine any additional clues regarding the circumstances surrounding his death. Guruprasad's body has since been transferred for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to shed further light on the matter.