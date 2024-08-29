ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kannada Actor Darshan Shifted to High-Security Bellary Jail After Leaked Photos Cause Uproar

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Kannada actor Darshan, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has been moved to Bellary Central Jail from Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru due to allegations of VIP treatment. Photos of Darshan enjoying privileges in the former facility went viral, prompting his transfer. He is now housed in a high-security cell with heightened security measures.

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Darshan was transferred to Bellary Central Jail on Thursday after a controversy erupted over his purported special treatment at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. The decision followed the circulation of a photograph showing Darshan receiving what appeared to be VIP treatment in the Bengaluru prison, sparking public outrage and calls for action.

Darshan, who is an accused in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, was relocated to Bellary Central Jail on Thursday morning. The transfer was executed with strict security measures, including an escort by Bengaluru police. Darshan arrived at the Bellary facility in a police vehicle and was immediately placed in a specially designated high-security cell.

The police vehicle left Bangalore's Parappana Agrahara at 4.30 in the morning and reached Bellary Central Jail around 9.45 in the morning. Darshan was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans from Puma company and had a bandage on his right hand. After signing the entry book at the entrance, Darshan was checked into the internal security department, followed by a health check-up by the prison doctors, and then sent to a high-security cell.

The local police also provided tight security to Darshan's vehicle, which passed via Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. The police under the leadership of District Collector Prashant Kumar Mishra, SP Sobharani and Jail Superintendent Lata kept a close look at the entire transfer process. Despite the safety measures taken, fans thronged Kyatsandra Marg to catch a glimpse of the actor. However, as a precautionary measure, police personnel had erected a barricade near Durgammagudi to prevent his fans from going near the jail.

The 24th ACMM court of Bengaluru city ordered the transfer of the accused to different jails after a viral photo from Parappana Agrahara Jail depicted Darshan enjoying coffee and smoking a cigarette in the prison's garden area with his manager and others, fueling accusations of preferential treatment. The incident led to increased scrutiny, eventually leading to the actor's reassignment to Bellary Jail, where he will be housed in a cell constructed to accommodate high-risk prisoners.

Bellary Central Jail authorities have taken extensive precautions to prevent similar issues, including banning mobile phones for staff and implementing rigorous monitoring systems. The move aims to address public concerns and ensure Darshan's detention adheres to standard security protocols. The Renukaswamy murder case, which has captured significant media attention, involves Darshan and several others accused of kidnapping, torturing, and murdering the victim.

