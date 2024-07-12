ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kannada Actor Aparna Vastarey Passes Away at 57 Battling Lung Cancer, CM Siddaramaiah Mourns Her Dmise

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada actor, television host, and former radio jockey Aparna Vastarey has passed away, according to sources close to her. She was 57 years old and had been battling lung cancer for the past two years, as shared by her husband Nagaraj Vastarey. Her demise occurred on Thursday night.

Aparna Vastarey was celebrated for her role as a presenter on DD Chandana and for anchoring numerous government programs and events. Her impeccable command over the Kannada language earned her a dedicated fan following.

In 1998, she set a record by hosting shows continuously for eight hours during Diwali celebrations.

Her cinematic journey began in 1984 with Masanada Hoovu, the last film by Puttanna Kanagal, and she went on to act in several Kannada television shows. Additionally, she lent her voice to the announcements on the Bengaluru Metro.