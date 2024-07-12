Kannada Actor Aparna Vastarey Passes Away at 57 Battling Lung Cancer, CM Siddaramaiah Mourns Her Dmise

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada actor, television host, and former radio jockey Aparna Vastarey has passed away, according to sources close to her. She was 57 years old and had been battling lung cancer for the past two years, as shared by her husband Nagaraj Vastarey. Her demise occurred on Thursday night.
Aparna Vastarey was celebrated for her role as a presenter on DD Chandana and for anchoring numerous government programs and events. Her impeccable command over the Kannada language earned her a dedicated fan following.
In 1998, she set a record by hosting shows continuously for eight hours during Diwali celebrations.
Her cinematic journey began in 1984 with Masanada Hoovu, the last film by Puttanna Kanagal, and she went on to act in several Kannada television shows. Additionally, she lent her voice to the announcements on the Bengaluru Metro.
She gained further popularity through her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss in Kannada and was beloved for her portrayal of Varalakshmi on the hit comedy show Majaa Talkies.
Numerous figures from the film, television, literary, and political arenas, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have expressed their condolences on her passing.
ನಟಿ, ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಿರೂಪಕಿ ಅಪರ್ಣಾ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ನೋವಾಯಿತು. ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಸಮಾರಂಭಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ವಾಹಿನಿಗಳ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಭಾಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸೊಗಸಾಗಿ ನಿರೂಪಣೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾ ನಾಡಿನ ಮನೆಮಾತಾಗಿದ್ದ ಬಹುಮುಖ ಪ್ರತಿಭೆಯೊಂದು ಬಹುಬೇಗ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿರುವುದು ದುಃಖದ ಸಂಗತಿ.— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 11, 2024
ಮೃತ ಅಪರ್ಣಾಳ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ… pic.twitter.com/VKcta8xr9z
"Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. A multifaceted talent who was a household name in the state, by presenting in the Kannada language very elegantly in the programmes of major Kannada channels and government functions, has left us very soon," Siddaramaiah conveyed on X.
