Kannada Actor Aparna Vastarey Passes Away at 57 Battling Lung Cancer, CM Siddaramaiah Mourns Her Dmise

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

Kannada Actor Aparna Vastarey Passes Away (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada actor, television host, and former radio jockey Aparna Vastarey has passed away, according to sources close to her. She was 57 years old and had been battling lung cancer for the past two years, as shared by her husband Nagaraj Vastarey. Her demise occurred on Thursday night.

Aparna Vastarey was celebrated for her role as a presenter on DD Chandana and for anchoring numerous government programs and events. Her impeccable command over the Kannada language earned her a dedicated fan following.

In 1998, she set a record by hosting shows continuously for eight hours during Diwali celebrations.

Her cinematic journey began in 1984 with Masanada Hoovu, the last film by Puttanna Kanagal, and she went on to act in several Kannada television shows. Additionally, she lent her voice to the announcements on the Bengaluru Metro.

She gained further popularity through her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss in Kannada and was beloved for her portrayal of Varalakshmi on the hit comedy show Majaa Talkies.

Numerous figures from the film, television, literary, and political arenas, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have expressed their condolences on her passing.

"Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. A multifaceted talent who was a household name in the state, by presenting in the Kannada language very elegantly in the programmes of major Kannada channels and government functions, has left us very soon," Siddaramaiah conveyed on X.

