'I Was Paid Rs 101': Kanika Kapoor Exposes Harsh Truth Of Indian Music Industry; Reveals Main Income For Singers

Hyderabad: Singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for chartbuster songs like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, has made a shocking claim about the Indian music industry. She revealed that most singers are not paid for their songs and instead earn through live shows.

The revelation came during her appearance on Uorfi Javed's chat show Bunkk with Uorfi. When asked about not receiving money for a viral song, Kanika admitted that singers are often underpaid or not paid at all. Kanika explained that she has been paid meagre amounts for her songs. "Main saare contracts dikhaati hu, 101 rupees mile hain," she said. According to her, the industry treats singers as if they are being done a favour by getting a song.

She further added that this practice is not limited to newcomers. "I can talk to you about the greatest singer of India. Even he has not been paid for most of his songs," Kanika said, without revealing names.

No royalties, no publishing rights

Kanika also pointed out that singers in India have no royalty or publishing structure. Unlike the West, where artists continue to earn from their recordings, Indian singers don't enjoy long-term income from their songs.

Live shows are the real income source

So how do singers survive? According to Kanika, the only source of income is live performances. "As long as your voice works and you can do shows, you earn. But there is no pension plan or financial security for singers," she said. This means that singers depend heavily on stage shows and concerts to sustain their careers. Once they are unable to perform, their income stops.

About Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor rose to fame in 2014 with Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2. She later delivered hits like Lovely, Desi Look, Beat Pe Booty, and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan. Her latest song Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mere Husband Ki Biwi was recently released and received a positive response.