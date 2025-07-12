Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal's Widow Urges PM Modi To Allow Release, Says Film Shows 'Truth About His Murder'

Hyderabad: Jashoda Teli, the widow of slain Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the release of the film Udaipur Files, which is based on the brutal 2022 killing of her husband.

The release of the movie was suspended by the Delhi High Court on July 10, one day prior to its scheduled release in theatres. The court did so following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Maulana Arshad Madani, Principal of the Darul Uloom Deoband, who alleged that the content of the movie was inflammatory and could cause communal unrest.

In her handwritten letter sent on Saturday, Jashoda expressed anguish over the stay on the film's release and appealed to the Prime Minister to allow it to be shown to the public. "The Muslim organisations and their lawyers have blocked the release of this film in court. But I have seen the film myself; it only tells the story of my husband's murder. There is nothing wrong or objectionable in it," she wrote.

She added, "My children say the Modi government will now decide the fate of the film. We have faith in you. The people who took my husband's life are now stopping the world from knowing the truth. Please help us."

Jashoda also requested a personal meeting with the Prime Minister, stating, "I want to come to Delhi with my children to meet you. Please give us time."

Kanhaiya Lal was killed on June 28, 2022, within his tailoring store in Udaipur by two men, Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, who presented themselves as customers before attacking him to death with cleavers. The murder was said to have been in retaliation for a social media comment by Lal in favour of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had been suspended from the party for her controversial statements regarding the Prophet.

The petition against Udaipur Files claimed that the movie has scenes and dialogues which might instigate communal tensions, similar to instances which in the past have resulted in unrest. The Delhi High Court division bench, led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, instructed the petitioner to go to the Central government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the clearance of the movie for release.

While the supporters and the family of the victim stand by their argument that the film is a factual presentation of a brutal crime and cannot be suppressed, the Central government now has to take a call as the controversy rages on over artistic freedom, communal harmony, and the right of a grieving family to share their story.