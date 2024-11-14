Kanguva X Review: Suriya Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions, Netizens Say Actor 'Gave 200 Percent But...'

Hyderabad: Suriya's highly anticipated fantasy action thriller Kanguva, directed by Siva, has finally hit theatres today, November 14. The film saw early morning shows in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, drawing a wave of reactions on social media, many of which reflect a divided response to the movie's overall impact.

The film, which marks Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani's debut in Tamil cinema, as well as featuring talents like Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and KS Ravikumar, has been released in standard, 3D, and IMAX formats. Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva casts Suriya in dual roles, a factor that has intrigued fans since the project's announcement.

The initial reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are a blend of praise and critique. Some fans commend Suriya's intense portrayal and dedication to his role, calling his performance the highlight of the film. "Suriya gave 200 per cent acting. Normal interval. The music is too noisy. Waiting for the second half. Average first half #Kanguva," wrote one user, reflecting the general sentiment that the second half holds the stronger appeal.

Another fan wrote, "Overall a must-watch movie for its powerful second half, The Showman SURIYA, The Banger Climax & its Thunderbolt Cameo! RATINGS: 3.5/5." However, a tweet read, "#Kanguva - Average (6/10) Not the expected level. Suriya's acting was the same, no tough."

There were some criticisms, particularly regarding the film's background score by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), which several fans found overpowering. One viewer tweeted, "@Suriya_offl owned the character! and the screenplay was good but every character in the film doesn't talk but shout, and @ThisIsDSP BGM is a huge con! it felt noisy too, the story was good but the film's noise treatment made it unbearable. Rating: 2/5."

Despite the mixed opinions, many fans lauded the second half, particularly the climax sequence. A user wrote, "A great experience, especially the second half is a banger and the climax sequence is blasttt, the way they connect is greattt from past to present. Thandavam. @Suriya_offl love you, @directorsiva sir the emotion connects well, @StudioGreen2 overall it's wow."

With a mix of excitement and critique, Kanguva continues to create buzz among moviegoers and Suriya's dedicated fanbase, setting the stage for a potentially varied audience reception as the film progresses in theatres.