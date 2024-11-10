Kanguva Release Trailer: Suriya's Dual Role As Warrior And Cop Takes Center Stage In Epic Saga

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role, have dropped its release trailer on Sunday, November 10. Directed by Siva, the action-fantasy film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 14. The film intertwines the lives of a tribal warrior and a modern-day cop, played by Suriya in dual roles as Kanguva and Francis Theodore. With just four days to go, fans are eagerly awaiting what's set to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

The trailer paints a vivid picture of two distinct eras, skillfully linked by a mysterious connection. Suriya portrays Kanguva, a fierce tribal leader whose life and struggle, set a thousand years ago, are entangled with the journey of present-day officer Francis Theodore. Bobby Deol, playing the antagonist Udhiran, exudes menace, while Disha Patani as Angelina brings elegance and depth to her role. The movie also stars Yogi Babu as Colt 95, with Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar rounding out a stellar supporting cast.

Kanguva also has a special cameo by Anirudh Ravichander, who will appear as a dancer in the song Yolo, promising a musical treat by composer Devi Sri Prasad. Featuring cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and edited by Nishadh Yusuf, the film promises stunning visuals and intense action sequences. With a reported budget of Rs 300-350 crore, this production by Studio Green and UV Creations is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, aiming to set new benchmarks in scale and storytelling.