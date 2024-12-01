Kanguva on OTT: The Suriya Starrer Arrives on Amazon Prime on THIS Date

Hyderabad: Movie buffs who missed the highly anticipated Tamil blockbuster Kanguva in theaters this November have another shot at it. The epic fantasy action film, starring South Indian superstar Suriya, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 13, 2024. The movie, which marks the Tamil debuts of Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, has already generated massive buzz for its high-octane action sequences, stunning visuals, and compelling narrative.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva tells an enthralling story that spans two timelines. In 2024, the film follows Francis Theodore, a bounty hunter played by Suriya, as he embarks on a journey that intertwines with that of a tribal warrior from the year 1070. Both characters are linked by a mysterious promise revolving around a child. The grand narrative, which blends fantasy and history, promises to captivate viewers as the movie explores themes of loyalty, vengeance, and honour.

Having first been announced in 2019 as Suriya 39, the film's production faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, shooting resumed in 2022 under the working title Suriya 42. Kanguva is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The film is among the most expensive Tamil films ever made, with an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore.

In addition to Suriya in a double role, Bobby Deol plays the primary antagonist, while Disha Patani stars as the female lead. The movie also features an ensemble cast that includes Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley. The film's music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and cinematography, led by Vetri Palanisamy, contribute to its larger-than-life appeal.

Given its star power, massive production scale, and global appeal, Kanguva is expected to make a significant impact on OTT platforms. With Prime Video acquiring the film's streaming rights for a whopping Rs 100 crore, viewers across India will be able to enjoy the film in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish, and French.

