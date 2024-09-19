ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kanguva New Release Date: Suriya-Bobby Deol Set to Storm Screens on THIS Date, Watch Power-packed Announcement Video

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 57 minutes ago

The new release date for Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has been officially announced. The decision to push Kanguva release was made to avoid a box-office clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan.

anguva New Release Date (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Exciting news has just arrived for fans of Suriya and Bobby Deol! On Thursday, September 19, the makers of the much-anticipated film Kanguva shared a thrilling update. Studio Green, the production house behind this venture, announced the release date through an engaging video on social media.

Initially set to hit theatres on October 10, Suriya revealed a postponement to avoid a box-office clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which was also scheduled for the same day. Suriya's decision reflects his deep respect for Rajinikanth, whom he regards as a cornerstone of Tamil cinema.

In their announcement, the creators released a high-energy video featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol. They declared, "The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness ⚔‍🔥 #Kanguva’s mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24 🤎 #KanguvaFromNov14 🦅."

Just last month, fans were treated to the much-anticipated trailer of Kanguva, which begins with an elderly woman hinting at the mysteries of their island. The visuals then showcase Suriya and Bobby as leaders of their respective tribes, setting the stage for an impending showdown. Towards the end, a brief glimpse reveals a tribal man on horseback approaching Suriya, leading fans to speculate about Karthi’s involvement.

Recently, the team also released the lyrical video of the film’s first song, Fire, coinciding with Suriya's 49th birthday. Described as a "lion's roar and firestorm," the song perfectly complements Suriya's intense character, with its powerful beats and striking visuals portraying the wild spirit of the film. The song featured vocals by B Praak and Pavithra Chari, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva is one of the most awaited films of the year. Set 1,500 years in the past, it promises an epic clash between Suriya and Bobby Deol, alongside a stellar cast that includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

TAGGED:

