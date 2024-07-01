Kanguva FIRST REVIEW Out: Siruthai Siva's World Building, Suriya's Top-Notch Performance Earns Praise

Hyderabad: Kanguva, scheduled to hit theatres on October 10, got its first review from a crew member of the film. The Suriya starrer was hailed for the protagonist's acting bits and the director Siruthai Siva's vision. Lyricist Viveka, who claims to have contributed to the film, took to X to furnish a review of the film.

Taking to X, the social media user shared his opinion of Kanguva in Tamil, which loosely translates to: "I was mesmerized by watching the movie Kanguva! The pride of Indian cinema is huge! Director Siva takes us to another world..Suriya sir's acting is top notch..." He ended his post by saying he was very proud to be a part of this great film!

The fantasy action film also features Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in important roles. In a treat for fans, Suriya is reported to be essaying a double role in the film. The Siva directorial will also have him lock horns with Animal star Bobby Deol.

The fantasy action film is bankrolled by UV Creations and Studio Green and is centred on the idea of time travel. Post the release of its promotional material, viewers were impressed by its visual effects and the violent scenes shown in the teaser. The Suriya starrer was slated for release in the summer of 2024, however, because filming and post-production took longer than expected, it was rescheduled to a later date.

Moreover, the filmmakers were holding off on choosing a good release date for the movie. The pan India film will now open in theatres on October 10, facing a major box office clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's TJ Gnanavel-directed film Vettaiyan, and Alia Bhatt's Jigra.