Kanguva Fire Song: An Electrifying Birthday Gift for Suriya From Devi Sri Prasad and B Praak

Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated Fire Song from Kanguva, starring Bobby Deol and Suriya Sivakumar, was dropped on the latter's 49th birthday on Tuesday. In a treat to Suriya's fans, Kanguva makers shared the song titled Fire in multiple languages. The song features Suriya in tribal attire in what appears to be a celebration song.

With the promise of an incredible cinematic experience, the song drop has added to the interest for the much awaited film. The fierce and fearless nature of Suriya's character in Kanguva is in full display in the song. The song's beat and visualisation is a fitting tribute to Suriya's role in the film as it captures the character's wild and untamed essence with its explosive beats.

The song features Suriya surrounded by score of dancers from his tribe. The Jai Bhim actor appears to be dressed as a ferocious warrior. Kanguva and his allies seem to be performing a joyous war song in the video. The song is a potent composition by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad and crooned by B Praak and Pavithra Chari in Hindi while Raqueeb Alam has penned the lyrics.

Siruthai Siva directorial features Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu in important parts. Bobby Deol makes his South debut with film and will be appearing in a negative role.