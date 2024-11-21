Kanguva Box Office: Suriya Starrer Hits a Low on Day 7; First Week Collection Signals Tough Road Ahead

Hyderabad: Kanguva, the highly anticipated Tamil fantasy action film, opened with a decent figure at the box office, grossing Rs 24 crore on its release on November 14. Directed by Siva and starring Suriya in the lead, the film enjoyed a strong opening due to its wide appeal, with substantial earnings from Tamil Nadu (Rs 14.9 crore) and equally strong numbers in other languages. However, the film's momentum quickly faded as it faced significant drops in subsequent days.

Kanguva Box Office Collection so Far

Suriya's fantasy action drama saw a dramatic 60.42 percent dip on the second day of release, with earnings plummeting to Rs 9.5 crore. This sharp decline marked the beginning of a downward trajectory for the film, indicating that audience interest was waning quickly. While the initial buzz was driven by curiosity and anticipation, the reality of sustained box office success became uncertain as early reviews and audience reactions started affecting the numbers.

Despite the fall on day 2, the film showed a slight recovery on day 3 (Saturday) with Rs 9.85 crore and Rs 10.25 crore on day 4 (Sunday). This provided some hope that Kanguva might maintain a solid performance over the weekend. However, the momentum was short-lived as weekdays approached.

The real challenge began when Monday (day 5) brought in just Rs 3.15 crore, marking a drastic 69.27 percent drop from Sunday's earnings. Tuesday showed a slight improvement, with Rs 3.25 crore, but Wednesday (day 7) continued the slide with early estimates at Rs 2.40 crore. At the end of its first week, the film accumulated a total box office collection of Rs 62.40 crore across all languages, far from the expected numbers for a film with a Rs 350 crore budget.

Day-wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 - Rs 24 Cr

Day 2 - Rs 9.5 Cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.85 Cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 Cr

Day 5 - Rs 3.15 Cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.25 Cr

Day 7 - 2.40 Cr

Total: Rs 62.40 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Box Office Breakdown by Language and Region

The film performed relatively better in its home base, Tamil Nadu, where it recorded 13.72 percent on day 7. Other regions, including Hindi, showed much lower occupancy numbers, with a mere 9.08 percent on day 7. This discrepancy further indicates the film's struggle to capture a pan-India audience, despite its ambitious scale and narrative.

Audience Response and Negative Impact of Reviews

The early drop in collections can be attributed to several factors, one of the major ones being the mixed to negative reviews that flooded social media platforms. The Tamil Nadu Producers Council (TNPC) even intervened, asking for an end to fan-driven reviews and YouTube interviews after the first-day screenings, which they believed hurt a film's performance. Despite the star power of Suriya and a supporting cast that includes Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, Kanguva's performance suggests that negative word of mouth and inconsistent pacing may have impacted its long-term box office run.

Future of Kanguva

Despite its weak box office performance, Kanguva remains part of a larger franchise plan, with its makers already discussing a sequel. Kanguva 2 is expected to go into production in 2026, with a 2027 release slated.