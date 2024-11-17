Kanguva Box Office Day 3: Suriya's Fantasy Drama Records Stable Collection after Steep Fall

Hyderabad: Suriya's latest fantasy action drama Kanguva made a grand entry into theatres on November 14, registering an impressive debut at the box office. The film, which was released alongside Varun Tej's Matka, which is also a multi-language release, garnered significant attention, largely due to its high-budget scale and Suriya's star power. However, while the opening numbers were promising, the film now faces the challenge of sustaining its momentum amidst stiff competition and sky-high expectations.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kanguva had an impressive opening, grossing Rs 24 crore on its first day. However, the second day of its release showed a noticeable dip, grossing Rs 9.25 crore, followed by a further decline on Day 3, with Saturday bringing in Rs 9.50 crore nett. This brings the film's cumulative collections to Rs 42.75 crore in India. Despite the early setback, the film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark by Sunday, but for a high-budget film like Kanguva, this figure is below expectations.

Given the steep decline of over 50 percent in collections from its opening day, Kanguva faces a crucial challenge to regain momentum during the rest of the weekend. The competition is fierce, with other big releases and ongoing audience interest in alternative films like Amaran. The film's occupancy rates were mixed as well, with Tamil occupancy at 21.62 percent on Day 3, peaking at 28.40 percent for evening shows. The Hindi and Telugu versions also had modest performances, with 11.93 percent and 23.01 percent occupancy rates, respectively.

Worldwide Gross

While Kanguva has faced a decline in domestic collections, its worldwide gross has still been impressive. The film's ambitious narrative, spanning multiple generations and featuring a blend of epic battle sequences and grand visuals, has caught the attention of audiences beyond India. By day 2, the film had grossed Rs 89.32 crore worldwide, according to official reports from the filmmakers.

Rs 2000 Cr Hype

Before its release, Kanguva was surrounded by immense hype. Producer Gnanavel Raja had boldly predicted that the film could rake in a staggering Rs 2000 crore at the box office, which only heightened the pressure on the film to perform exceptionally well. However, these sky-high expectations may have set an unrealistic benchmark for the film, making it harder for Kanguva to meet audience and industry expectations.

While Suriya's performance in a dual role as a warrior named Kanguva in the past and as a modern-day character, Francis, has been praised by critics and fans alike, the film has not been without its flaws. The story, though grand in scope, has drawn mixed reviews, with several viewers criticising it for lacking depth and coherence. While the visuals and action sequences are nothing short of spectacular, the narrative seems to fall short of matching the film's larger-than-life presentation.

As Kanguva continues its box office journey, the coming days will be crucial. The film's ability to recover over the weekend will determine whether it can sustain its early success or falter in the face of tough competition. For the film to live up to its immense expectations, it will need to regain some momentum in the coming days.