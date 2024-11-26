Kanguva Box Office Day 12: Suriya Starrer Hits New Low with over 70 Percent Decline in Collections

Hyderabad: Suriya's much-anticipated fantasy period action film Kanguva, directed by Siva, has faced a disappointing run at the box office since its release. Despite the film's high expectations, which were stimulated by its grand visuals, promising premise, and star power, the movie has failed to sustain momentum. On its 12th day of release, Kanguva witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection, adding to the growing concerns about the film's future prospects.

Box Office Performance on Day 12

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, Kanguva earned a meager Rs 37 lakhs on Day 12, with a marked decline in revenue across its markets. The Tamil version of the film, which has traditionally been its strongest market, grossed Rs 16 lakhs, while the Hindi market contributed Rs 13 lakhs, and the Telugu market brought in only Rs 8 lakhs. This stark drop indicates that the film's box office prospects are steadily diminishing as it enters its second week.

Over the course of its first 12 days, Kanguva has amassed a total of Rs 67.87 crores in India. The film's Week 1 performance was notably lower than expectations, with a collection of Rs 64.3 crores, largely driven by Tamil Nadu, which contributed Rs 35.63 crores to the total. The steep fall in its second week, especially on day 12, signals a rapid decline in audience interest.

Kanguva Box Office Breakdown:

Kanguva India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 64.3 Cr Day 9 Rs 0.7 Cr Day 10 Rs 1.15 Cr Day 11 Rs 1.35 Cr Day 12 Rs 0.37 Cr (Early Estimates) Total Rs 67.87 Cr

Expectations vs Reality

Kanguva had set high expectations due to its scale and ambitious visuals. The film's premise, which promised a thrilling fantasy-action experience, had generated substantial buzz in the lead-up to its release. However, the movie failed to deliver on its promises, leaving audiences underwhelmed. The early word-of-mouth and critics' reviews have been lukewarm, with many pointing out the lack of consistent storytelling and weak character development. The film's over-the-top action sequences and reliance on visual effects failed to compensate for its narrative shortcomings.

Suriya, despite his star power, has not been able to pull in the numbers expected, as the audience has largely rejected the film. With such a high-budget production and expectations surrounding it, Kanguva is now being seen as one of the biggest disappointments in Tamil cinema in recent years. The film is now expected to end its run at around Rs 105-110 crore gross at the domestic circuit, falling short of the blockbuster success anticipated by the filmmakers and fans alike.

Criticism Surrounding the Film

The film's negative reception has sparked a response from Jyotika, Suriya's wife, who took to Instagram to express her frustration over the criticism. In her post, she highlighted that many big-budget films with outdated narratives had been given a pass in the past, but Kanguva was unfairly criticised for its efforts. Jyotika defended the film's positives, such as the portrayal of women in action roles and the film's innovative visual effects, urging fans to be proud of the team's work despite the criticism.

About the Film

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is a fantasy period action drama that boasts high production values and a complex storyline set in an imaginary world. Suriya plays the titular role of Kanguva, a character embroiled in a battle that spans time and space. Despite the film's visual grandeur and action-packed sequences, its storytelling has failed to resonate with audiences, leading to its box office struggles. Critics have cited the movie's lack of depth and over-reliance on spectacle as major drawbacks.

