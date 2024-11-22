Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya's Movie Continues To Slip, Can Weekend Bring A Revival?

Hyderabad: Suriya and Bobby Deol's action fantasy drama Kanguva had a promising start at the box office, grossing Rs 24 crore on its opening day (November 14). However, the film's performance has taken a downward turn as it moved into the weekdays. Despite a strong first weekend, the film has struggled to maintain its momentum, with daily collections gradually declining. Industry experts are now questioning whether Kanguva will be able to recover in its second weekend and potentially cross the Rs 100 crore mark, a threshold that now seems unlikely given its current trajectory.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 8

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Kanguva earned Rs 2.00 crore on Day 8, bringing its total net collection to Rs 64.40 crore. The film's performance at the box office has been significantly impacted by lower occupancy in theatres, with a Tamil occupancy rate of just 12.91% across all shows. This includes 9.96% in the morning shows, 15.14% in the afternoon, 10.40% in the evening, and 16.13% during the night. In addition to the Tamil audience, the film also saw moderate occupancy in Hindi (6.63%) and Telugu (12.29%) screenings.

Day-wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 - Rs 24 Cr

Day 2 - Rs 9.5 Cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.85 Cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 Cr

Day 5 - Rs 3.15 Cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.25 Cr

Day 7 - 2.4 Cr

Day 8 - 2.00 Cr (early estimates)

Total: Rs 62.40 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

The Challenge Ahead: Can Kanguva Recover?

With a hefty budget of Rs 300 crore, Kanguva needs a strong surge in collections to recover its investment and become profitable. As the film heads into its second weekend, there is some hope that it could experience a revival in ticket sales, especially during the weekend when audiences typically flock to cinemas. However, with competition from other releases and a drop in interest, it remains uncertain whether the film can achieve a strong rebound at the box office.

About Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva features a star-studded cast including Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Aarash Shah, and others. The movie, which marks Bobby Deol and Disha Patani's Tamil debut, revolves around a tribal warrior from a millennium ago who battles evil forces, with his story connecting to a shadow cop's dangerous quest in the present day. Despite the high-profile cast and ambitious narrative, the film's slow box office performance has left fans and industry watchers wondering if Kanguva will be able to bounce back in the coming days.