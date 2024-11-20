Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's Film Sees Slight Upswing, Rakes in Rs 60 Cr in India so Far

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Kanguva, starring the versatile Suriya, has had a dramatic journey at the box office since its release. After a strong start, the film's performance has shown signs of fluctuation. Directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, better known as Siva, Kanguva marked a significant comeback for Suriya, following a gap of over two years since his previous release, Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022).

Kanguva made an impressive start at the box office, generating considerable excitement among fans and critics alike. However, the film began to experience a slight dip in its collections as the days progressed. This downward trend raised some concerns, though the film still managed to maintain a decent presence at the ticket windows.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6

By day six, there was a glimmer of hope, with collections stabilizing. As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Kanguva earned around Rs 3.42 crore on November 19, 2024. This was a modest increase from the previous day’s earnings of Rs 3.15 crore, reflecting a growth of approximately 8.57%. The revenue from different language versions was as follows: Rs 1.33 crore from Tamil, Rs 0.83 crore from Hindi, and Rs 1.26 crore from Telugu. These numbers suggest that while the film's performance has been mixed, it is still holding its ground across multiple regions.

Looking at the occupancy across various languages, the film's performance on November 19, 2024, paints a varied picture. While the Tamil version saw the highest occupancy, 13.08%, the Hindi and Telugu versions are contributing steadily as well with 9.61% and 14.72% respectively. These figures suggest that while Kanguva is struggling to maintain momentum in certain regions, it is still managing to pull in crowds, especially in the Telugu market.

Day-wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 - Rs 24 Cr

Day 2 - Rs 9.5 Cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.85 Cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 Cr

Day 5 - Rs 3.15 Cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.42 Cr

Total: Rs 60.17 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Will There Be a Sequel?

At this point, one of the most talked-about aspects of Kanguva is the potential for a sequel. Ahead of its release, producer KE Gnanavel Raja had expressed confidence that Kanguva would break records and gross over Rs 2,000 crore worldwide. He went as far as to predict that the film would be the first Tamil film to surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark, joining the ranks of blockbusters like RRR, Baahubali, and KGF. While these ambitious claims may seem far-fetched at the moment, the prospect of a sequel too seems to be in balance.

Grand Scale

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Kanguva is a high-budget production with an estimated cost of over Rs 350 crore. The film spans multiple time periods, with a significant portion set 1,500 years in the past, offering audiences a visual feast. Suriya takes center stage in this epic, facing off against Bollywood star Bobby Deol. The supporting cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda, further enhancing the film's appeal.

Filmed across seven countries and various locations in India, Kanguva is as much a visual spectacle as it is a narrative experience. The film's scale and ambition are undeniable, and this grandiosity is part of what made it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

What Lies Ahead for Kanguva?

Going by box office numbers, Kanguva has not yet hit the heights that its producers hoped for. With Allu Arjun's highly anticipated Pushpa 2 slated for release on December 5, Kanguva has approximately 15 days to regain momentum. To mitigate potential losses, the film urgently needs to demonstrate significant push in its revenue stream, bridging the substantial gap to reach breakeven point before Pushap 2's entry spells end for Kanguva's theatrical run.