Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Film Witnesses Sharp Decline in Earnings on Its First Monday

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Suriya's much-awaited fantasy action drama, Kanguva, has experienced a significant drop in box office collections following its release on November 14. The film, directed by Siva, had generated considerable excitement ahead of its release, but the film's five-day box office report shows its performance has been far from stellar. The film made Rs 56.75 crore in five days of its theatrical release in India.

Kanguva Box Office Numbers So Far

After a decent start on its opening day, Kanguva earned Rs 24 crore in India. However, the film faced a considerable setback when it saw a dramatic drop in earnings in the subsequent days. On its second day (Friday), the film experienced a 61 percent fall, earning only Rs 9.5 crore. The decline continued through the weekend, with Kanguva making Rs 9.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday. On November 18, the film earned just Rs 3.15 crore, bringing its five-day total to Rs 56.75 crore at the domestic box office.

While this drop is concerning, it reflects a mixed response from audiences, who have criticised the film's loud background score, weak screenplay, and uneven dialogue delivery. The film also faced a lukewarm reception in its Hindi version, which earned only Rs 10 crore nett in four days, despite strong promotional campaigns aimed at the Hindi-speaking market. The low occupancy rate on November 18, with an overall 7.17 percent occupancy, further confirms that audience interest in the film may be waning, especially in its Hindi version.

Day-wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 24 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 9.5 crore (-60.42%)

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 9.85 crore (+3.68%)

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 10.25 crore

Day 5 (Monday, early estimates): Rs 3.15 crore

Total: Rs 56.75 crore

Kanguva's OTT Release Plans

Despite the disappointing box office performance, Kanguva is set to release on Amazon Prime Video, with plans for a Pongal release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish, and French. The OTT rights were reportedly acquired by Amazon Prime Video for around Rs 100 crore, signaling that the film might still find significant success on digital platforms.

Criticism and Controversy Surrounding Kanguva

Critics have widely panned the film for its exaggerated background score and dialogue delivery. Despite this, Suriya's wife, actor Jyotika, took to social media to defend the film, suggesting that the negative reviews were part of a 'planned propaganda' against it. She stressed that while no film is flawless, Kanguva had its own strengths, which the critics seemed to overlook.

Film's Budget

The film, which was made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, was expected to make a significant impact at the box office, both domestically and internationally. However, the declining numbers have raised questions about the film's long-term viability.

Kanguva Cast and Crew

The film stars Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, with a supporting cast including Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, and others. It marks Bollywood actors Bobby and Disha's debut in the Tamil film industry. Set in 1070 AD, Kanguva follows a fantasy-driven narrative spanning two different timelines, adding an epic dimension to its action-packed premise.