ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya Starrer Witnesses Uptick; Winds up Opening Weekend with over Rs 50 Cr

The film features an ensemble cast, with Suriya in the lead role and Bobby Deol as the chief antagonist.

Tamil actor Suriya in Kanguva
Tamil actor Suriya in Kanguva (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 53 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Kanguva, the fantasy-action epic starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has made a decent impact at the Indian box office despite receiving largely mixed reviews. The film's extended opening weekend has surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark, raking in Rs 53.85 crore across all five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kanguva's Extended Opening Weekend Performance

Kanguva hit the theatres with a bang, collecting Rs 24 crore on day 1 (Thursday), marking a stellar opening across multiple languages. However, the film faced a significant dip on its second day, earning Rs 9.5 crore, a 60 percent drop from its opening day. On its third day, there was a slight recovery, with the film grossing Rs 9.85 crore, reflecting a 3.68 percent increase. The early estimates for day 4 as per Sacnilk show a collection of Rs 10.5 crore, bringing the total to Rs 53.85 crore for its extended opening weekend.

Here's a Breakdown of the Opening Weekend Collections:

- Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 24 crore

- Day 2 (Friday): Rs 9.5 crore (–60.42%)

- Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 9.85 crore (+3.68%)

- Day 4 (Sunday, early estimates): Rs 10.5 crore

Worldwide Collections

Globally, Kanguva has performed reasonably well despite its mixed reception. Studio Green officially announced that the film grossed Rs 127.64 crore worldwide within its first three days of release. Although this is not as high as initially expected, the film's performance across multiple territories remains strong.

Jyotika Defends Kanguva Amidst Criticism

In light of the mixed reviews, Suriya's wife and actor Jyotika took to Instagram to defend the film. In a heartfelt post, she praised the film's ambition and visual brilliance, calling it a 'cinematic spectacle.' The Shaitaan actor acknowledged that while the first half-hour might not resonate with everyone and the sound design could be jarring at times, the film remains an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Jyotika also emphasised that flaws are a part of any experimental film, urging viewers to appreciate the film's unique moments, including a notable women-led action sequence and a subplot exploring themes of betrayal and love. Her post also called out the excessive negativity surrounding the film, encouraging the team to be proud of their work.

Kanguva's Cast and Crew

Directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, Kanguva is a grand fantasy-action saga that spans generations. Kanguva brings together a talented cast, with Suriya leading the film alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu. The film also marks Bobby Deol and Disha's debut in Tamil cinema. It is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, with Director Siva at the helm.

Read More

  1. Kanguva X Review: Suriya Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions, Netizens Say Actor 'Gave 200 Percent But...'
  2. From Kanguva To Deadpool & Wolverine: New Releases Set The Stage For A High-Octane Week In Theatres And OTT
  3. Suriya Became Actor To Clear Family Debt: The Inspiring Struggles Of Kanguva Star And Others Who Made It Big

Hyderabad: Kanguva, the fantasy-action epic starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has made a decent impact at the Indian box office despite receiving largely mixed reviews. The film's extended opening weekend has surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark, raking in Rs 53.85 crore across all five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kanguva's Extended Opening Weekend Performance

Kanguva hit the theatres with a bang, collecting Rs 24 crore on day 1 (Thursday), marking a stellar opening across multiple languages. However, the film faced a significant dip on its second day, earning Rs 9.5 crore, a 60 percent drop from its opening day. On its third day, there was a slight recovery, with the film grossing Rs 9.85 crore, reflecting a 3.68 percent increase. The early estimates for day 4 as per Sacnilk show a collection of Rs 10.5 crore, bringing the total to Rs 53.85 crore for its extended opening weekend.

Here's a Breakdown of the Opening Weekend Collections:

- Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 24 crore

- Day 2 (Friday): Rs 9.5 crore (–60.42%)

- Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 9.85 crore (+3.68%)

- Day 4 (Sunday, early estimates): Rs 10.5 crore

Worldwide Collections

Globally, Kanguva has performed reasonably well despite its mixed reception. Studio Green officially announced that the film grossed Rs 127.64 crore worldwide within its first three days of release. Although this is not as high as initially expected, the film's performance across multiple territories remains strong.

Jyotika Defends Kanguva Amidst Criticism

In light of the mixed reviews, Suriya's wife and actor Jyotika took to Instagram to defend the film. In a heartfelt post, she praised the film's ambition and visual brilliance, calling it a 'cinematic spectacle.' The Shaitaan actor acknowledged that while the first half-hour might not resonate with everyone and the sound design could be jarring at times, the film remains an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Jyotika also emphasised that flaws are a part of any experimental film, urging viewers to appreciate the film's unique moments, including a notable women-led action sequence and a subplot exploring themes of betrayal and love. Her post also called out the excessive negativity surrounding the film, encouraging the team to be proud of their work.

Kanguva's Cast and Crew

Directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, Kanguva is a grand fantasy-action saga that spans generations. Kanguva brings together a talented cast, with Suriya leading the film alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu. The film also marks Bobby Deol and Disha's debut in Tamil cinema. It is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, with Director Siva at the helm.

Read More

  1. Kanguva X Review: Suriya Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions, Netizens Say Actor 'Gave 200 Percent But...'
  2. From Kanguva To Deadpool & Wolverine: New Releases Set The Stage For A High-Octane Week In Theatres And OTT
  3. Suriya Became Actor To Clear Family Debt: The Inspiring Struggles Of Kanguva Star And Others Who Made It Big

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL ACTOR SURIYASURIYA FILM KANGUVAKANGUVA BOX OFFICE DAY 4KANGUVA BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONKANGUVA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.