Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 11: With Weekend Respite, Can Suriya's Film Reach Rs 100 Cr Mark?

Hyderabad: The Tamil fantasy action drama Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, continues to face challenges at the box office. Released on November 14, 2024, the film opened with an impressive Rs 24 crore but saw significant drops in collections from Day 2 onwards. While praised for Suriya's stellar performance, the film's storyline has drawn criticism, making it difficult to sustain momentum.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, Kanguva managed to earn an estimated Rs 1.35 crore, bringing its total net collection to Rs 67.50 crore in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 21.10% in theatres. Morning shows had a 14.09% occupancy rate, while afternoon shows rose to 29.32%, evening shows recorded 23.00%, and night shows dropped to 18.00%. In its Hindi version, the film fared even lower, with an overall occupancy of 13.73%. Morning shows saw only 6.04%, while afternoon, evening, and night shows improved slightly to 18.54%, 13.42%, and 16.91%, respectively.

Day-wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 - Rs 24 Cr

Day 2 - Rs 9.5 Cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.85 Cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 Cr

Day 5 - Rs 3.15 Cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.25 Cr

Day 7 - Rs 2.4 Cr

Day 8 - Rs 1.9 Cr

Day 9 - Rs 0.7 Cr

Day 10 - Rs 1.15 Cr

Day 11 - Rs 1.35 Cr (early estimates)

Total: Rs 67.50 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Challenges Ahead for Kanguva

Despite its promising opening, Kanguva is struggling to reach the Rs 100 crore mark, a key milestone for big-budget films. The drop in audience interest, combined with stiff competition from other releases, has dampened its prospects.

About Kanguva

The movie spans two timelines, weaving the tale of a man who protected his people from Romanians 100 years ago, and his connection to a present-day shadow cop's perilous mission. The ensemble cast also includes Disha Patani, Aarash Shah, Karthik Sivakumar, and Yogi Babu.

OTT Release

Fans can catch Kanguva on Prime Video from December 13, as the streaming giant has secured its digital rights.