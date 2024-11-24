Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 10: After Hitting Its Lowest, Suriya Starrer Sees Slight Improvement

Hyderabad: Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer Kanguva witnessed a slight uptick in collections on its second Saturday (Day 10) after hitting its lowest point on Friday. Despite its strong opening and impressive performances, the film has been struggling to maintain its momentum at the box office. Released on November 14, the action fantasy drama earned Rs 24 crore on its opening day but has since faced mixed reviews and dwindling collections during the weekdays.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 10

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kanguva earned an estimated Rs 1.10 crore on Day 10 (Saturday), bringing its total domestic box office collection to Rs 66.10 crore. The Tamil film had an overall occupancy rate of 20.16% in theatres on its 10th day. Tamil audiences contributed with 11.55% occupancy in morning shows, which increased to 26.31% during night screenings. The film also saw a modest 14.57% occupancy in Hindi-speaking regions and 16.31% in Telugu territories.

Day-wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 - Rs 24 Cr

Day 2 - Rs 9.5 Cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.85 Cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 Cr

Day 5 - Rs 3.15 Cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.25 Cr

Day 7 - Rs 2.4 Cr

Day 8 - Rs 1.9 Cr

Day 9 - Rs 0.7 Cr

Day 10 - Rs 1.10 Cr (early estimates)

Total: Rs 66.10 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Kanguva Worldwide Collection

On Day 10, Kanguva grossed Rs 1.5 crore worldwide, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 98.5 crore. Despite struggling domestically, the film has managed to maintain some traction internationally.

About Kanguva

Directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati, Kanguva tells the story of a brave tribal warrior fighting to protect his people a thousand years ago. The narrative ties this historical tale to a modern-day cop's investigation. While Suriya's powerful portrayal has been widely praised, the film's storyline failed to connect with a significant segment of the audience. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Aarash Shah, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.