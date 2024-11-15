Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya's Biggest Opening Yet, Fantasy Actioner Breaks Amaran's Record

Hyderabad: Kollywood superstar Suriya's much-anticipated pan-India release, Kanguva, directed by Siva, hit the silver screens on November 14. The fantasy action movie was met with positive advance booking numbers, setting up expectations for a grand opening at the box office. Early reports suggest it has made a significant mark, though it fell short of reaching the monumental openings that recent Tamil blockbusters have achieved.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kanguva garnered an estimated Rs 22 crore net on its first day in India, registering an occupancy rate of 30-40% in theatres across the country. While this is impressive, it trails the opening occupancies typically seen with releases from Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Vijay, whose films often hit 50-60% occupancy.

Despite these comparisons, Kanguva has achieved notable records. It delivered the highest opening of Suriya's career, surpassing his previous best with Singam II, which had opened at Rs 12 crore. Moreover, Kanguva has displaced Amaran to become Kollywood's third-highest opener of 2024. Here are the top ten Kollywood movies of 2024, ranked by opening day collections.

Top 10 Kollywood Movies (Opening Day Collection) 2024:

The Greatest Of All Time - Rs 39.15 Ce Vettaiyan - Rs 27.75 Cr Kanguva - Rs 22 Cr (Early estimates) Amaran - Rs 17 Cr Indian 2 - Rs 16.5 Cr Thangalaan - Rs 12.4 Cr Raayan - Rs 11.85 Cr Captain Miller - Rs 8.05 Cr Kalki 2898 AD Rs 4.5 Cr Aranmanai Rs 4.15 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Made on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, Kanguva ranks among the most expensive films in Indian cinema history. The relatively modest Rs 22 crore opening day raises questions about whether it can recover its extensive investment. The lower-than-expected opening-day performance may be partly due to Amaran, a biopic that is still performing well in theatres. This has affected Kanguva's screen availability, limiting its ability to maximise its audience reach.

The narrative of Kanguva centres on the protagonist, a medieval warrior in the 11th century, and his reincarnated modern self, Francis, both played by Suriya, who battles his antagonist, portrayed by Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Disha Patani and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles, adding to the film's broad appeal across audiences. While Kanguva has yet to reach the heights expected for its scale, it has firmly placed itself as a noteworthy release for Kollywood in 2024.