Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Hit The Jackpot?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Tamil fantasy action film Kanguva, starring Suriya, hit theatres worldwide today, November 14, 2024, and is projected to perform strongly on its first day at the box office. Early data from industry tracker Sacnilk indicates that the film has already garnered an estimated Rs 2.6 crore in India across all languages, with numbers expected to climb as updates roll in on an hourly basis.

According to the industry tracker, the Day 1 advance booking for Kanguva stands at Rs 17.61 crore, including block seats and the film is expected to bring in Rs 10-15 crore by the end of the day. Released on 10,000 screens worldwide, Kanguva has established itself as one of the largest film releases in Kollywood's history. According to the buzz in the trade, Kanguva is likely to have an opening day of Rs 15 to 20 crore. Amid high expectations, fans are eager to see if the movie will hit the jackpot at the box office.

Directed by Siva and bankrolled by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva stars Suriya in dual roles, with Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil debuts. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, and KS Ravikumar. With screenings in standard, 3D, and IMAX formats, the film aims to offer a full cinematic experience, captivating audiences across Tamil Nadu, South India, and North India, as well as international markets.

Producer G Dhananjeyan highlighted the ambitious release plan at a recent press conference, sharing that Kanguva has 700 screens in Tamil Nadu, 2,500 screens across the South, and 3,000 to 3,500 screens in North India. The film's medieval fantasy storyline sees Suriya in the role of a fierce tribal warrior, with Bobby Deol portraying the primary antagonist. Released in eight languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish, Kanguva is positioned as a major landmark in the fantasy action genre and is expected to set new box office records.