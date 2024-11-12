ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kanguva Advance Booking: Suriya's Film Is Aiming High But Faces Tough Competition From Amaran

Advance bookings for Suriya's Kanguva are strong, but the box-office dominance of Amaran may limit the screen count in Tamil Nadu, challenging its opening success.

Hyderabad: As the release date for Kollywood superstar Suriya's much-anticipated film Kanguva approaches, excitement has reached fever pitch among fans and movie enthusiasts. Directed by Siva and set to be a visual spectacle, Kanguva boasts a significant budget and a lot is riding on its success. Advance bookings for the film are already underway and have shown promising results, hinting at a strong box-office opening.

As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Kanguva has so far sold 50,275 tickets in India for Day 1 alone, collecting Rs 2.26 crore including block seats. The majority of these sales have come from Tamil Nadu, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, indicating broad regional interest. The film is also set to release on over 10,000 screens worldwide, marking the widest release for a Tamil film yet. However, Kanguva faces a major challenge on its home turf in Tamil Nadu due to Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Released during the Diwali weekend, Amaran has already earned a staggering Rs 250 crore at the global box office, with over Rs 120 crore from Tamil Nadu alone, making it a blockbuster. Due to its continued success, Amaran is expected to retain a significant number of screens in Tamil Nadu, limiting Kanguva to around 50% of available screens in the state. Originally expected to premiere on 800 screens in Tamil Nadu, Kanguva's screen count has been reduced, creating competition for space between the two high-profile films.

The journey for Kanguva hasn't been without obstacles. Initially scheduled for an October 10 release, the film was delayed due to the release of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. Although Vettaiyan ultimately underperformed, the delay pushed Kanguva closer to the successful run of Amaran, increasing the competition.

Set against a historical and mythological backdrop, Kanguva is touted as one of the most expensive Kollywood productions, with the makers consistently working to keep the buzz alive. Releasing in multiple languages on November 14, Kanguva is set to test its box-office strength against stiff competition in Tamil Nadu, while fans eagerly await Suriya's next big moment.

