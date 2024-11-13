Kanguva Advance Booking: Suriya Starrer Eyes Strong Opening, Mints Over Rs 4 Cr Ahead Of Release

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Kanguva, starring superstar Suriya and directed by Siva, is set to release on November 14, sparking tremendous excitement among fans and cinephiles. Advance bookings for this high-profile fantasy action film, produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green and UV Creations, began a few days ago, and initial numbers suggest a strong opening at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kanguva has already sold 246,148 tickets for Day 1 across India, generating a substantial Rs 4.56 crore in pre-sale ticket revenue. Additionally, blocked seats have pushed early earnings up to Rs 9.47 crore, hinting at a powerful box office opening. While multiplex bookings commenced late on Tuesday evening, demand has been robust, with the highest ticket sales reported in Tamil Nadu, followed by Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

G Dhananjeyan, the film's producer, recently shared that the team is targeting an ambitious release across over 10,000 screens worldwide. "We're more than excited," Dhananjeyan said at a press conference, revealing that 700 screens in Tamil Nadu and over 2,500 screens across the South have already been confirmed, with around 3,000 to 3,500 screens secured in North India.

Set in a medieval world, Kanguva portrays Suriya as a fierce tribal warrior, with Bollywood's Bobby Deol making his Tamil debut as the primary antagonist. Disha Patani stars as the female lead. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A rating, making it suitable for a broad audience. Releasing in eight languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish, Kanguva is poised to be a landmark film in Kollywood, ready to set new benchmarks for multilingual cinema.