Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to Hit Screens Soon After Certification Roadblock: Makers Accept CBFC's Changes

Hyderabad: The release of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency hit roadblock over clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film sheds light on a crucial chapter in Indian history—the Emergency period during Indira Gandhi's rule. Recently, the producers have taken significant steps to ensure its release, agreeing to the changes suggested by the Revising Committee.

The production company, Zee Studios, had approached the Bombay High Court regarding the film's certification. In a hearing on Monday, their lawyer confirmed that they accepted the changes proposed by the Revising Committee. They have submitted a format for implementing these suggestions, and the CBFC is expected to respond before the next hearing scheduled for Thursday, October 3. The film, which was initially set for release last month, has faced delays due to certification issues.

Earlier, Kangana expressed her frustration over the hold-up on social media. Taking to X, she criticised the CBFC’s decision, labeling it as "illegal." She also reacted to the Bombay High Court's remarks regarding the delay in her film's clearance, sharing a post from Live Law that stated, "High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency."

In an interview with IANS, Kangana voiced her urgency, saying, "It’s getting too late. I hope the film comes on time. Otherwise, I am determined to fight for it. I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my right as an individual. You can't change history and scare us by threats." She further elaborated, "We have to show the history. An almost 70-year-old woman was shot 30-35 times in her house… Someone must have killed her. Now you want to show it… Because apparently, you think you can hurt someone. But you have to show the history. So how did she die?"

Concerns about the film's release have also been raised by various groups. Earlier this month, Sikh organisations objected to Emergency, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht calling for an immediate ban. They argue that the film aims to "character assassinate" Sikhs by presenting a narrative against them.

The trailer, released in August, hints that Emergency will delve into the events of the 1980s. Kangana, who directs and stars in the film, portrays Indira Gandhi. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade, with Talpade taking on the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kher playing Jayaprakash Narayan. The late Satish Kaushik will be featured as former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram.

