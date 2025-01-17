Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Cancelled in Amritsar Theatre Amid Strong Opposition From SGPC

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated film Emergency finally hit theatres on January 17. However, the film continues to face roadblocks in Punjab with Sikh bodies calling for a ban on the film in the state. In the latest development, heavy security was deployed outside PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Punjab's Amritsar amid calls for a ban on the film by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

For the unversed, SGPC has sought a ban on the film alleging it portrays Sikhs in poor light. In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed the movie misrepresents Sikh history and tarnishes the image of Sikhs, urging state-government to intervene and ban the screening of Emergency in the state. He also warned that if the film is allowed to be screened, it would lead to resentment and spark anger among the Sikh community.

The Kangana Ranaut directorial is based on the dramatic 1975 Emergency period in India when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. The film features many political incidents during her rule with many scenes depicting the involvement of Sikhs. One particular portrayal of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is said to have been incorrectly shown in the film, leading to uproar by Sikh bodies.

Despite several changes made in the film as advised by the Central Board of Film Certification, SGPC remains undeterred in their demand for a ban on the BJP MP-led film. Apart from Kangana, the film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, the late Satish Kaushik, and others.