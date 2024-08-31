Kangana Ranaut Unveils Emergency Music Album Amid Controversy Over Film's Release - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut launched the music album for her upcoming film, Emergency, at the historic Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi on Saturday. The event underscored the film's historical significance, setting the stage for its anticipated release.

Kangana Ranaut Unveils Emergency Music Album (Video source: ETV Bharat)

The album features a rich blend of powerful anthems and soulful melodies, composed by GV Prakash Kumar and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The soundtrack captures the essence of the 1970s era, reflecting the film's themes of power, resistance, and resilience.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta, lyricist Manoj Muntashir expressed his excitement and challenges in crafting the album. "Writing songs for a good movie is always inspiring. I worked very hard, so many good situations came up, so many good moments to write in the film, and there was such good music. The music created by Arko and GV Prakash was so compelling that it made my job easier," he remarked.

One of the standout tracks, Singhasan Khali Karo, sung by Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar, has already garnered significant attention for its commanding presence. The album also includes songs like Ae Meri Jaan by Hariharan, Shankhnaad Kar voiced by Nakul Abhyankar, Neeti Mohan, and Romy, Beqarariyaan by Monali Thakur, and Sarkar Ko Salaam Hai.

However, Ranaut's promotional efforts came amid controversy. The actor revealed on Friday that Emergency is still facing hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Contrary to earlier reports of the film being cleared, Ranaut claimed in a video message on X that both she and CBFC members have faced threats to prevent the portrayal of sensitive historical events, including the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and the Punjab riots.

The actor claimed to have received threats, along with officials of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), in a video message that was uploaded on X. She said that her security guards were pressuring her not to reveal the former prime minister's murder. "There are rumours that our film Emergency has got a censor certificate. It is not true. In fact, our film was cleared earlier but its certification has been stopped because of several threats," Ranaut said.

"There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots. I don't know what we will show then... that there is a blackout in the film? This is an unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country," she added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday sent a legal notice to CBFC seeking to prevent the release of Ranaut's film, claiming it may "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation". It alleged the trailer of the film depicted "erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord."

Meanwhile, Emergency, directed and written by Ranaut herself, also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on September 6, 2024.