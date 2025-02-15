Kangana Ranaut Turns Restaurateur; 6 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Hyderabad You Must Visit

Hyderabad: Over the past few years, several Indian celebrities have been leaving a mark in the restaurant industry, adding that special something to dining experiences across the nation. From health-conscious eateries to high-end fine dining restaurants, film stars as well as sports icons are revamping the eating scene.

Another recent entrant to this trend is Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who has just joined the hospitality industry with her cafe, The Mountain Story. Situated in the picturesque town of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, the cafe is an expression of her long-standing association with the Himalayas, with rustic interiors and a sophisticated decor inspired by Himachali delicacies. Kangana gave her followers a sneak peek of her venture on social media, urging them to feel the beauty of her new business venture.

Besides Kangana, many other Indian celebrities have ventured into the restaurant sector successfully. The city of Hyderabad, famous for its culinary culture, is now filled with celebrity restaurants. From stylish cafes to high-energy party places, these star-studded eateries offer a perfect blend of delicious food and a unique ambience. If you're looking for an exciting dining experience in Hyderabad, here are six celebrity-owned restaurants you must check out.

1. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's AN Restaurant

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar opened their eatery AN Restaurant on December 8, 2022. To make this idea a reality, the pair worked with Hyderabad's famed Minerva and Asian food groups. The restaurant has exquisite interiors, top-notch service, and a menu featuring a variety of global cuisines. It is located in the upscale Banjara Hills area, making it a must-visit spot for food lovers.

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's One 8 Commune

Location: Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma, expanded their restaurant chain One 8 Commune to Hyderabad. Already popular in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, this eatery officially opened in Hyderabad on May 24, 2024. One 8 Commune is known for its chic interiors, gourmet food, and an exclusive selection of beverages. The restaurant offers a vibrant dining experience, making it a favourite among fans.

3. Rakul Preet Singh's Arambam

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

In a bid to raise health awareness, actor Rakul Preet Singh has opened a millet-based restaurant, Arambam, in Hyderabad. In partnership with Curefoods, she launched this venture to introduce millet-aided healthy eating in the domain of traditional Indian cuisine. The initiative aligns with the Indian government's efforts to make millet a staple part of Indian diets. Arambam is a great choice for those looking to indulge in wholesome, nutritious meals without compromising on taste.

4. Allu Arjun's HyLife

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, in partnership with the international hospitality brand M Kitchen and Kedar Selagamsetty, launched HyLife Brewing Company in 2016. This spot, known for its vibrant energy, live DJ performances, and extensive drinks menu, has become a haven for partygoers in Hyderabad with its exquisite elite ambience. If you're looking for a party, HyLife is the place for you.

5. Akkineni Nagarjuna's N Grill & N Asian

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna entered the restaurant industry in 2014 by launching N Grill and N Asian in collaboration with entrepreneur Preetam Reddy. While N Grill is a modern steakhouse offering a range of grilled delicacies, N Asian specialises in Chinese cuisine. Both restaurants are popular for their diverse menu, offering Indian, Italian, Pan Asian, and Mediterranean dishes. These places have become sought-after spots for food enthusiasts looking for a premium dining experience in Hyderabad.

6. Naga Chaitanya's Shoyu

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Actor Naga Chaitanya made his culinary debut with Shoyu, a cloud kitchen that serves a wide variety of Pan-Asian cuisine. Shoyu, which operates in cooperation with Swiggy, specializes in scrumptious Japanese meals that can be delivered around Hyderabad. The brand adopts an eco-conscious approach by employing sustainable packaging, ensuring clients have an environmentally beneficial dining experience.

Hyderabad's celebrity-owned restaurants are more than just eateries; they offer a mix of great food, stunning ambience, and the chance to dine at places owned by some of the biggest names in Indian cinema and sports. Whether you're in the mood for healthy millet-based dishes, authentic Asian flavours, or a high-energy party experience, these restaurants cater to every taste. The next time you're in Hyderabad, be sure to visit one of these star-powered dining destinations and enjoy a meal infused with celebrity charm.

READ MORE