Kangana Ranaut To Make Hollywood Debut With Supernatural Thriller Blessed Be The Evil

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut, an award-winning Indian actor and filmmaker, is officially making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, in which she will star as the lead character. The film, produced by Lions Movies, will begin shoot in New York this summer.

As per the synopsis of the film, Blessed Be the Evil tells the story of a Christian couple who move into an abandoned farm after the tragedy of losing a child to a miscarriage, but what is intended to be a fresh start quickly becomes a nightmare as an evil supernatural force begins to disrupt the couple's love and their faith.

Ranaut will star alongside Tyler Posey (MTV's Teen Wolf) and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of the action icon Sylvester Stallone. The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra, who has previously directed the documentary Tailing Pond. Rudra co-wrote the script with Gatha Tiwary (President and Founder of Lions Movies).

Speaking of the film, Rudra shared reflections on the relationship between Indian folklore and the way he approaches storytelling. "Being born and raised in rural India I have told stories that were ingrained in my psyche. This film attempts to explore that deep-seated narrative and expose it to a global audience."

Producer Gatha Tiwary added, "A story like Blessed be the Evil does not come around often and is a unique combination of suspense, folklore, and multilayered emotional depth. This is ideal for an international audience and very likely to be appealing for both streaming platforms and theatrical consideration."

Kangana's journey to Hollywood adds another chapter to her already glorious career. The four time National Award-winner and four time Filmfare award-winner, she was last seen in Emergency, which is about former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Currently, a member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, Ranaut's career is an evolving trajectory across film and politics. Moving into Hollywood will only take her global now. The film will be available to buyers at the Cannes film Market next month, with production limited to the US, considering the uncertainty created by president Donald Trump's new tariffs.