Kangana Ranaut paid an emotional tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, remembering his iconic song Ya Ali from her debut film Gangster.

Kangana Ranaut Says There's 'No One' Like Zubeen Garg As She Pays Tribute To The Ya Ali Singer
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has posted a touching tribute to singer and music legend Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19 at the age of 52. As per reports, the renowned musician had an epileptic seizure while swimming, which tragically resulted in his drowning.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kangana remembered the late singer by sharing a poster of her first film Gangster (2006), which had the chartbuster Ya Ali sung by Zubeen Garg. The song not only contributed immensely to the success of the film but was also one of the greatest highlights of Kangana's initial career. Alongside the poster, Kangana wrote, "#zubeenda (followed by a red heart emoji)... no one like you!"

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

Zubeen Garg, fondly called "Zubeen Da" by his fans, was born on November 18, 1972, into an Assamese Brahmin family in Tura, Meghalaya. He was a towering figure in Assamese music and cinema. Widely admired for his versatility, Garg was not only a playback singer in Hindi, Assamese, and Bengali movies but also an actor, composer, and director. While Ya Ali brought him into the household name across India, he continued to provide memorable tracks like Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3 starring Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. His contribution towards the movies included Assamese films like Mission China, Dinabandhu, Mon Jai, and Kanchanjangha.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Garg's untimely death. "If anyone is found guilty, they will not be spared," the CM stated. Singapore officials have confirmed drowning as the cause of death, though reports indicate Garg had an epileptic seizure before the incident.

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in the political drama Emergency, which underperformed at the box office. She will next be seen in an upcoming pan-India thriller alongside R Madhavan.

ZUBEEN GARG DEATH KANGANA RANAUT KANGANA RANAUT ON ZUBEEN DEATH ZUBEEN GARG KANGANA RANAUT TRIBUTE TO ZUBEEN

