Kangana Ranaut Says There's 'No One' Like Zubeen Garg As She Pays Tribute To The Ya Ali Singer

Kangana Ranaut Says There's 'No One' Like Zubeen Garg As She Pays Tribute To The Ya Ali Singer ( Photo: IANS )

Published : September 25, 2025

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has posted a touching tribute to singer and music legend Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19 at the age of 52. As per reports, the renowned musician had an epileptic seizure while swimming, which tragically resulted in his drowning. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kangana remembered the late singer by sharing a poster of her first film Gangster (2006), which had the chartbuster Ya Ali sung by Zubeen Garg. The song not only contributed immensely to the success of the film but was also one of the greatest highlights of Kangana's initial career. Alongside the poster, Kangana wrote, "#zubeenda (followed by a red heart emoji)... no one like you!" Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)