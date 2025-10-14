ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Says Her Journey Was Harder Than SRK's: 'He's From Delhi, I'm From a Village...'

"Why did I get so much success? There's probably nobody else who came from a village and achieved this level of mainstream success," Kangana said, adding, "You talk about Shah Rukh Khan, he is from Delhi, convent-educated. I'm from a village that nobody has even heard of - Bhamla."

Hyderabad: Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has once again opened up about her long and unconventional journey in the film industry. Speaking at an event in New Delhi last week, Kangana said her path to success was far more difficult than that of many other stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, because of her humble background.

The actor added that she credits her success to her honesty, both with herself and with others. "Maybe others may disagree, but I feel it's because I am brutally honest, not just with people but with myself too," she said.

Kangana, who was born and raised in Bhamla, a small village in the state of Himachal Pradesh, ran away as a teenager from home to follow her dreams in Mumbai. At the age of 19, she made her acting debut with Gangster, a film that soon helped establish her as an actress with recognition in films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues and Fashion. She was in the spotlight in the 2010s with three consecutive hits where the protagonists were female lead characters, establishing her as one of the strongest voices in Bollywood.

She has also won four National Film Awards and multiple Filmfare Awards. Her recent release Emergency, where she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, however, did not perform well at the box office. Despite the setbacks, Kangana continues on the journey to new horizons. She is now set to make her Hollywood debut in a horror drama titled Blessed Be the Evil for Lions Movies. The film, directed by Anurag Rudra, is about a Christian couple who fall victim to a spirit after they move into a farm with a violent deterring past. Kangana will star opposite Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. Filming begins this summer in New York.

Producers have described the film as a chilling blend of suspense and faith, with a story designed for a global audience. For Kangana, it marks a new chapter, a move from her small-town beginnings to international cinema.