'Dumb People Are The Biggest Threat': Kangana Ranaut Reacts Strongly To Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted sharply to the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. Taking to her Instagram Story, Ranaut penned a strongly worded note criticising the alleged role of Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's wife and prime accused in the case, while calling the incident "cruel, heinous and absurd."

Kangana Ranaut expressed her deep dismay over the case. Sharing her thoughts on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "How absurd is this!! Woman can't say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold-blooded murder with supari killers. This has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it!!! Uuffff getting a headache now!! She couldn't even divorce or run away with her lover."

Kangana added, "How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb. Dumb people should never be taken lightly, they are the biggest threat to any society... we often laugh at them and think they are harmless but it's not true, intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing !!! Be aware very aware of dumbness around you."

Kangana Ranaut Reacts Strongly To Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case (Photo: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story)

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam had gone missing during their honeymoon trip to Sohra in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on May 23. After several days of search operations, Raja's body was found in a gorge near the Weisawdong waterfalls on June 2. His wife, Sonam, 24, also went missing around the same time, leading to a state-wide manhunt.

Following initial investigations, the Meghalaya Police named Sonam as one of the prime accused in the murder of her husband. According to police, Sonam allegedly conspired with hired killers to carry out the murder. She surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night and was placed under arrest.

However, Sonam has claimed innocence in the case. Before being taken into custody, she alleged that she was abducted and had no role in the murder. As reported by a newswire, she stated that someone attempted to rob her, after which she lost consciousness and was unaware of how she ended up in Ghazipur.

In connection with the murder, four other individuals, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand, have also been arrested. They were nabbed from various locations in Madhya Pradesh, according to police.

Sonam was produced before a local court in Ghazipur on Monday night, where authorities sought transit remand to bring her back to Meghalaya for further investigation.