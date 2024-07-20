Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Attack On Sonu Sood After He Defends Street Vendor Spitting On Food

Hyderabad: Sonu Sood, the actor who has gained significant attention for his philanthropic efforts, is currently facing backlash on social media after he expressed support for a food vendor who was seen spitting on his customer's food. This controversy has escalated, with actor and politician Kangana Ranaut publicly criticising Sood for his views.

The actor-politician shared her views on social media, which read, "SHOCKING NEWS… Bollywood actor Sonu Sood justifies sp*itting in people's food. He equates sp*itting on food by a miscreant with Lord Ram eating Shabri’s berries. He said 'if Lord Ram could eat Shabri’s berries, why can't he eat rotis that have been spat upon?' He defended the act of spitting by describing it as an act of Humanity. He said 'Humanity must remain intact'."

On Saturday, Kangana took X to voice her disapproval of the incident. In her post, she provocatively suggested that Sood might next create his interpretation of the Ramayana, reflecting his personal insights on God and religion. She wrote, "Next you know Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayana."

Kangana Ranaut's X handle (Screengrab)

The online uproar began earlier this week when a user on X posted a video featuring a boy making rotis for customers, during which he was recorded spitting on the dough. This video came amid ongoing discussions surrounding Sonu's comments related to the directive issued by authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar, which mandated that restaurants along the Kanwar Yatra route display the names of their owners.

On the work front, Sonu Sood is set to appear in the upcoming cybercrime thriller Fateh, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah. Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions and is expected to hit the silver screens later this year.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently revealed the new release date of her film Emergency. In this project, she takes on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana herself, is backed by Zee Studios and is slated for release on September 7 of this year. The screenplay and dialogues are crafted by Ritesh Shah, with music composed by Sanchit Balhara.