'I'm Not Equal To Ambani Ji, He's Not Equal To Me': Kangana Ranaut Questions Concept Of Equality, Says It's Creating 'Generation Of Idiots'

Hyderabad: Back in 2017, Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on feminism during an interview. She said, "My idea of feminism is that it is equality, right? Feminism is not a concept. Feminism is compensation. It is a subject of discussion these days because eventually, we have to emphasise that men and women are same, that only blood flows through our veins like anybody else’s, and there has to be equal pay for equal work. So, feminism is compensation for a lack in the society. We live in a sick society, and feminism is its medicine."

Years later, the actor-turned-MP has once again opened up about feminism and gender equality. Known for her bold opinions and no-filter approach, Kangana’s recent interview with a digital portal has sparked fresh debate. From the controversy around Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 to her views on feminism, she shared her thoughts in her usual outspoken style.

During an interview, she spoke about her role as a Member of Parliament and her understanding of social issues in India. When asked about the idea of equality, she admitted it might stir up controversy. Kangana said, "You are making me talk about controversial things, but I think, since the world has started to believe that we are all equal, we have only produced a generation of morons."

To explain her point, she gave a personal example: "You have so much more experience than me in this field. You are not equal to me when it comes to art. I am not equal to my mother. I am not equal to Ambani ji. He is not equal to me because I have four National Awards. Everybody is different. And we can learn from everybody."

She added, "When I sit next to a labourer, I think this person has so much more tolerance than me. I am not equal to that person. A child is not equal to the woman, a woman is not equal to the man. A man is not equal to the elderly person in the family. We all have different roles and we are all different."

The MP from Mandi continued, "The concept of equality is only giving us generation of morons, who believe they are born perfect, they know everything. They don’t even have admiration for their bosses who may have 25 year experience in the same field. And the result is a generation of idiots, who don’t even want a promotion because they don’t want more work."

Interestingly, this recent stance is quite different from what Kangana said in 2018 during a Q&A session at the Indian pavilion of the Cannes Film Festival, moderated by Prasoon Joshi. At that time, she spoke about equality in the film industry, saying, "Earlier discrimination between men and women was based on men being physically superior to women. Today, an actor and an actress do the same job. This has made people question, ‘If they are working as equals, then why aren’t they getting the status of equals?’ This has brought about a certain shift in the perspective of audiences."

In another interview, she had said, "I have been talking about these issues for a long time, but no one took notice. It is a hopeless place. I have put everything at stake–from my career to my choices. I have two cases on me. I started the MeToo movement, which didn’t go anywhere. I fought for pay parity and rejected Khan, Kapoor, and Kumar films, but these women attacked me."

On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in a psychological thriller alongside her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan. She also has Sita: The Incarnation directed by Alaukik Desai, and Bharat Bhagya Vidhata by Manoj Tapadia in the pipeline.