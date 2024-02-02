Kangana Ranaut Mourns Poonam Pandey's Demise, Says, 'Losing Young Woman to Cancer Is Catastrophe'

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut expressed her sorrow on social media following the unexpected passing of actor Poonam Pandey. On Friday morning, news of Poonam's demise due to cervical cancer was shared on her official Instagram Handle. Later, Poonam's manager also confirmed the tragic news.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a news report about Poonam's demise and wrote, "This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe." She concluded her post with "Om Shanti" followed by folded hand emoji.

Kangana Ranaut Mourns Poonam Pandey's Demise

Kangana was the host of the debut season of the Lock Upp reality show, where Poonam was one of the participants. The show provided an opportunity for the erotica actor to showcase her human side to the audience.

The model-turned-actor passed away at 32 after battling cancer, confirmed her manager Parul Chawla on Friday. Meanwhile, a post on Poonam's social media handle conveyed, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request privacy, while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

The message did not provide details about Pandey’s passing, including the location, timing, or the presence of any family members.

Poonam Pandey appeared in Bigg Boss (2011) and made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Nasha. She also appeared in GST - Galti Sirf Tumhari (2017) and several other films and television serials.

In 2011, she made headlines by pledging to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the Cricket World Cup that year, among other bold acts.