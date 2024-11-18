Kangana Ranaut Locks Release Date for Emergency Amid Delays and Controversies

Hyderabad: After months of delays and challenges, the much-anticipated film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, has officially set its release date for January 17, 2025. Ranaut shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram, calling the movie an 'epic saga' of India's most powerful woman, Indira Gandhi, and the pivotal moment that altered the nation's destiny.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation's most powerful woman and the moment that altered India's destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas!" The biographical political thriller, directed and produced by Ranaut herself, explores the life of Indira Gandhi during the 21-month period of emergency rule (1975-1977), a controversial and tumultuous chapter in India's history. The film has been eagerly awaited by audiences since its announcement but has faced significant hurdles along the way, including delays in certification and backlash from various political groups.

Earlier, Kangana announced via her X (formerly Twitter) handle that Emergency had finally received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). "We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency. We will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support," she wrote.

In a recent interview, Kangana expressed frustration over the delays, revealing the financial strain caused by the postponed release. "I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss," she said, adding that she hoped the Censor Board would speed up the process. Despite the challenges, the film has generated significant interest, given its promotional items have garnered immense praise.

