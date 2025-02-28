Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar Settle Defamation Case After 5 Years

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her long-standing legal battle with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. The legal battle pertains to their defamation case, fired five years ago in 2020. Ranaut took to social media on Friday to announce the settlement after a successful mediation process.

Sharing a smiling picture with the lyricist at the court, Kangana wrote: "Today, Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation, Javed Ji has been very kind and gracious. He also agreed to write songs for my next directorial."

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar Settle Defamation Case (Photo: Instagram)

For the unversed, Akhtar filed a criminal defamation complaint against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in November 2020. The legal dispute intensified when Kangana filed a counter-complaint against Akhtar.

With the settlement now in place, both parties have chosen a path of mutual understanding, with Kangana even mentioning that Akhtar will be writing songs for her next directorial venture. This collaboration is sure to pique the interest of fans as both parties put their differences aside for creative collaboration.

On the professional front, Kangana is busy with her upcoming film, a psychological thriller in which she will reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. This exciting announcement comes shortly after her recent film Emergency, in which she portrayed the iconic former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Javed Akhtar, on the other hand, was seen in the docuseries Angry Young Men, which shed light on his legendary partnership with writer Salim Khan.