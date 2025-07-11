'Everyone Has Their Own Agenda': Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Diljit Dosanjh For Sardaar Ji 3 Starring Pak Actress, Says 'Nation-Building Needs Alignment'

Hyderabad: Ever since the controversy around Sardaar Ji 3 broke out, Diljit Dosanjh has found himself at the centre of headlines. The film, which also stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has stirred quite a debate online. While some celebrities have shown strong support for Diljit, others have raised concerns.

Diljit received severe backlash on social media following the decision of makers to release Sardar Ji 3 following military escalation between India and Pakistan. The singer was also backed by several prominent personalities from the film industry like Imtiaz Ali, Javed Akhtar, and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut, never one to hold back, expressed her disapproval.

Speaking to a digital portal, she said, "I've said enough about these people. At the beginning of our conversation, I pointed out that we need to have a sentiment of nation building - everybody is a stakeholder. Why don't we have that sentiment. Why is Diljit having his own path? Why should somebody else, cricketers, have their own path? Even a soldier has his own path of nationalism."

She didn’t stop there. Kangana hinted that some people "genuinely have their own agenda," and stressed the need to "bring this idea of alignment to politicians," saying, "It is their work to do."

Earlier this week, Diljit took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious vlog, giving fans a sneak peek into a light-hearted chat with director Anees Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor. Interestingly, this comes right amid buzz that Diljit had supposedly walked out of No Entry 2 over creative differences. But looks like all that was just noise. Diljit is very much still a part of the sequel to the 2005 comedy hit.

Just recently, the singer-actor also shut down rumours about being dropped from Border 2. In fact, he even shared a video straight from the sets, proving that he’s actively involved in the film.

The timing of Sardaar Ji 3’s release especially with Hania Aamir in the lead couldn’t have been more controversial. It came shortly after the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which led to India launching ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, targeting terror bases across the border.

Soon after, Indian authorities banned several Pakistani artists on social media names like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and of course, Hania Aamir were among those impacted.

Interestingly, one may recall that back in January 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Diljit Dosanjh and praised him as "truly multifaceted". Diljit, in return, described the meeting as "a very memorable interaction" and called it "a fantastic start to 2025."

Sharing glimpses from their meeting, Prime Minister Modi had written, "A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture, and more."

Coming back to Sardaar Ji 3, the film has turned out to be the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year. Ironically, without even releasing in India. Starring Diljit, Hania, Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi, and directed by Amar Hundal, the film hit theatres overseas on June 27 and has been pulling in major numbers at the box office.