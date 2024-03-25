Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Congress Leader's Offensive Post, Says 'Every Woman Deserves Dignity'

Hyderabad: An uproar ensued after a controversial post about actor Kangana Ranaut was shared on Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's Instagram account. Kangana Ranaut responded to the Congress leader, emphasising that individuals should avoid using the challenging lives of sex workers as a form of insult or degradation.

The contentious post uploaded a day after Kangana Ranaut was chosen by the BJP as a candidate to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The post displayed an image of Kangana dressed scantily, accompanied by a disrespectful caption.

Supriya Shrinate asserted that the offensive social media post, which has now been removed, was shared by an individual with access to her Facebook and Instagram profiles. Moreover, she attributed the misrepresentation to a parody account misusing her name on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter (@Supriyaparody) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported (sic)," Supriya wrote.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

Expressing strong reactions to the situation, both the BJP and Kangana Ranaut criticised the post. Kangana conveyed her response on her Instagram Story, emphasising that all women are entitled to their dignity.

In a message directed at Supriya Shrinate, Kangana drew upon her diverse portrayals of women throughout her 20-year artistic career. She stressed the importance of liberating women from societal prejudices and refraining from using the challenges faced by sex workers as a form of derogation.

BJP leader Amit Malviya called upon Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to dismiss Supriya Shrinate for her offensive remarks against Kangana Ranaut, indicating that such behaviour should not be tolerated within the party.