Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself with Shah Rukh Khan, Opens up on How She Dealt with Flop Films

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing the headlines since the announcement of her new venture into politics. Kangana, mentioning Shah Rukh Khan as well, positions herself and SRK as part of the 'last generation of stars'. She emphasises that her decision to enter into politics is not due to the lacklustre performance of her recent movie releases.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor, often embroiled in controversy due to her outspoken remarks, is set to make her political debut as a BJP candidate from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

Kangana highlighted the unpredictable nature of success in the film industry, drawing parallels to Shah Rukh Khan's career trajectory. She stated that setbacks are part of every actor's journey, citing examples from her own experience where after a series of films that didn't resonate with the audience, success eventually found her with movies like Queen and Manikarnika.

Looking ahead, Ranaut remains optimistic about her upcoming project, Emergency, expressing hope that it will also strike a chord with the audience. She underlined the uniqueness of her generation of stars, asserting that their fame is not solely derived from digital platforms but from their established presence in the industry. "We are the last generation of stars... OTT doesn't make stars. We are known faces," she said.

Addressing past controversies, the 37-year-old clarified her comments regarding actor Urmila Matondkar and defended her stance on the use of certain terms in the industry. She highlighted the diversity of art forms, acknowledging the value of both mass entertainment and intellectually stimulating content. Refuting any comparisons based on personal choices in film roles, she asserted her belief in a cinema that has a meaningful impact on the audience.