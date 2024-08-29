ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Likens Emergency to Nolan's Oscar-Winning Epic Oppenheimer; Dubs It As 'Shakespearean Tragedy'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 29, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut who portrays late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency set to release on September 6, compared the film to Christopher Nolan's epic movie Oppenheimer. She rued that her film is complex and has a nuanced take on historical figures. The director also drew parallels to Shakespearean tragedies, asserting that her film explores themes of power and morality.

Kangana Ranaut Compares Emergency to Oppenheimer
Kangana Ranaut Compares Emergency to Oppenheimer (Film Posters)

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, in which she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will be released in theatres on September 6. The film, which Ranaut also directs, delves into Gandhi's controversial and complex political legacy. In a recent news interview, Ranaut discussed the challenges of portraying such a divisive figure and compared her film to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Talking about the controversial nature of the film, Kangana said: "I don't know why people are so uncomfortable with truth. As if it does not stand there glaring at us evidently, and so obviously. To me Ms. Gandhi is what she is and we cannot compartmentalize people as 'good' or 'bad'. If you look from that perspective this film will open many doors for you but at the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film is maybe Oppenheimer."

Ranaut noted that Emergency goes into its protagonist's layered nature in the same way as Oppenheimer investigates J. Robert Oppenheimer's duality. She also likened the film to a Shakespearean tragedy, drawing parallels with Macbeth, implying that even the most admirable people can be lured by power and internal conflict. She went on to say: "You can't really decide whether to root for him, whether he is getting manipulated or he is manipulative. But aren't all of us like that? Life is not so limited. It demands you to be so much and at times to be the person you don't want to be. That is why I call it a Shakespearean tragedy. It is so much like Macbeth. Macbeth was destined to be the king, and when he becomes the king by killing the king the dagger follows him. His conscience follows him… The idea of Emergency is that the best of us can become a victim of hubris."

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which won seven Oscars earlier this year, depicts the ethical dilemmas confronting J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, during World War II. Talking about Emergency, the Ranut directorial seeks to showcase power, morality, and legacy, promising a thought-provoking depiction of one of India's most talked about leaders. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhry in key roles.

Read More

  1. 'Hiding It for Six Years': Kangana Ranaut On Hema Committee Report, Dubs Malayalam Film Industry 'Hopeless'
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Faces Calls For Ban Over Anti-Sikh Portrayal, SGPC Issues Legal Notice
  3. BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Remarks On Farmers' Protests

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, in which she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will be released in theatres on September 6. The film, which Ranaut also directs, delves into Gandhi's controversial and complex political legacy. In a recent news interview, Ranaut discussed the challenges of portraying such a divisive figure and compared her film to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Talking about the controversial nature of the film, Kangana said: "I don't know why people are so uncomfortable with truth. As if it does not stand there glaring at us evidently, and so obviously. To me Ms. Gandhi is what she is and we cannot compartmentalize people as 'good' or 'bad'. If you look from that perspective this film will open many doors for you but at the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film is maybe Oppenheimer."

Ranaut noted that Emergency goes into its protagonist's layered nature in the same way as Oppenheimer investigates J. Robert Oppenheimer's duality. She also likened the film to a Shakespearean tragedy, drawing parallels with Macbeth, implying that even the most admirable people can be lured by power and internal conflict. She went on to say: "You can't really decide whether to root for him, whether he is getting manipulated or he is manipulative. But aren't all of us like that? Life is not so limited. It demands you to be so much and at times to be the person you don't want to be. That is why I call it a Shakespearean tragedy. It is so much like Macbeth. Macbeth was destined to be the king, and when he becomes the king by killing the king the dagger follows him. His conscience follows him… The idea of Emergency is that the best of us can become a victim of hubris."

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which won seven Oscars earlier this year, depicts the ethical dilemmas confronting J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, during World War II. Talking about Emergency, the Ranut directorial seeks to showcase power, morality, and legacy, promising a thought-provoking depiction of one of India's most talked about leaders. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhry in key roles.

Read More

  1. 'Hiding It for Six Years': Kangana Ranaut On Hema Committee Report, Dubs Malayalam Film Industry 'Hopeless'
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Faces Calls For Ban Over Anti-Sikh Portrayal, SGPC Issues Legal Notice
  3. BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Remarks On Farmers' Protests
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FILM ON INDIRA GANDHIKANGANA RANAUT PERIOD FILMOPPENHEIMERBOLLYWOOD NEWSKANGANA RANAUT FILM EMERGENCY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.