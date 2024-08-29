ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Likens Emergency to Nolan's Oscar-Winning Epic Oppenheimer; Dubs It As 'Shakespearean Tragedy'

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, in which she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will be released in theatres on September 6. The film, which Ranaut also directs, delves into Gandhi's controversial and complex political legacy. In a recent news interview, Ranaut discussed the challenges of portraying such a divisive figure and compared her film to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Talking about the controversial nature of the film, Kangana said: "I don't know why people are so uncomfortable with truth. As if it does not stand there glaring at us evidently, and so obviously. To me Ms. Gandhi is what she is and we cannot compartmentalize people as 'good' or 'bad'. If you look from that perspective this film will open many doors for you but at the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film is maybe Oppenheimer."

Ranaut noted that Emergency goes into its protagonist's layered nature in the same way as Oppenheimer investigates J. Robert Oppenheimer's duality. She also likened the film to a Shakespearean tragedy, drawing parallels with Macbeth, implying that even the most admirable people can be lured by power and internal conflict. She went on to say: "You can't really decide whether to root for him, whether he is getting manipulated or he is manipulative. But aren't all of us like that? Life is not so limited. It demands you to be so much and at times to be the person you don't want to be. That is why I call it a Shakespearean tragedy. It is so much like Macbeth. Macbeth was destined to be the king, and when he becomes the king by killing the king the dagger follows him. His conscience follows him… The idea of Emergency is that the best of us can become a victim of hubris."

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which won seven Oscars earlier this year, depicts the ethical dilemmas confronting J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, during World War II. Talking about Emergency, the Ranut directorial seeks to showcase power, morality, and legacy, promising a thought-provoking depiction of one of India's most talked about leaders. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhry in key roles.