Kangana Ranaut Calls out 'All Eyes on Rafah Gang', Accuses Film Industry of 'Celebrating' Attack on Her at Airport

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has accused the film industry of celebrating the assault on her at Chandigarh airport and staying silent about it. Kangana was slapped by a CISF guard, identified as Kulwinder, at Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. She was traveling to New Delhi after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "All eyes on Rafah Gang this can happen to you or your children as well. When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well."

In another post that she later deleted, she wrote, "Dear film industry you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage… then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me…"

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood's silence on slapgate (Instagram)

It is noteworthy that Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Dia Mirza, and Richa Chadha, among others, had expressed their support for Palestinians by sharing the viral phrase on their respective Instagram stories. The phrase "All Eyes On Rafah" gained traction on social media after Israeli air strikes killed 40 Palestinians and injured dozens in an area in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Ranaut was allegedly slapped by CISF personnel LCT Kulwinder Kaur while proceeding to the boarding gate after the security check. The motive behind the attack is speculated related to Kangana’s previous remarks on the farmers’ protest in India. Kulwinder Kaur mentioned that Kangana had made derogatory remarks about Punjab women during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.

Kaur, has been suspended and an FIR is being filed against the CISF constable at Chandigarh Airport based on a written complaint by CISF officials. A complaint has also been filed by CISF with the local police.