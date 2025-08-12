Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan found herself at the centre of controversy on Tuesday after she was seen pushing away a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. The incident has sparked a strong reaction from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who called Jaya Bachchan the "most spoilt and privileged woman."

In the video, Jaya Bachchan is seen visibly irritated after noticing a man attempting to click a selfie right beside her. She quickly pushed him away and questioned, "Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing)? What is this?" The startled man immediately stepped back and moved aside. Fellow parliamentarian and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also present nearby during the incident.

Kangana Ranaut later shared the video clip of the incident on her Instagram Story, slamming the Samajwadi Party MP. She wrote, "Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame."

Kangana Ranaut Calls Jaya Bachchan 'Most Spoilt' After She Pushes Away Selfie-Seeking Fan (Photo: IG)

This is not the first time Kangana has taken aim at Jaya Bachchan. In 2020, when Jaya had condemned Kangana's controversial statement comparing the film industry to a "gutter," Kangana responded on X (formerly Twitter): "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also."

Interestingly, Kangana's past comments about Jaya Bachchan have not always been critical. In an interview with a newswire last year, she praised Jaya Bachchan, saying, "The way she carries herself in Rajya Sabha, I feel very good that we have this kind of representation from the film industry." She also described Jaya as one of the most "dignified" women in the industry.

On the movie front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen on screen in Karan Johar's 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Speaking of Kangana Ranaut, her most recent release was Emergency, a political drama based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.