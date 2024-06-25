ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Announces New Release Date for Emergency, Dubs Film as 'Independent India's Darkest Chapter'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency gets a new release date. The period political drama, delayed multiple times, features Ranaut as Indira Gandhi and draws inspiration from Shakespeare's Macbeth. It marks a significant chapter in Indian democracy's history. Read on to know when will Emergency hit big screens.

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency gets a new release date. The period political drama, delayed multiple times, features Ranaut as Indira Gandhi and draws inspiration from Shakespeare's Macbeth. It marks a significant chapter in Indian democracy's history. Read on to know when will Emergency hit big screens.
Emergency gets new release date (Film poster)

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency is all set to hit the screens on September 6, as announced by the makers on Tuesday. This news comes right after Ranaut's swearing-in as the BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, marking the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's session.

The release of this period political drama has faced several delays, originally slated for November 24, 2023. Ranaut, who spearheads as the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of Emergency, drew inspiration from William Shakespeare's play "The Tragedie of Macbeth" for her upcoming cinematic venture.

Sharing her thoughts, Ranaut mentioned, "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024."

In a subsequent post on social media, Ranaut marked the release announcement of her film Emergency as the "beginning of the 50th year of independent India's darkest chapter." She added, "The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy."

Apart from Ranaut, Emergency features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in significant roles. The film is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.

Read More

  1. 'We Tend to Passionately Hate Powerful Woman': Kangana Ranaut on Annu Kapoor's Comment about Slap Row
  2. Swara Bhasker Criticises Kangana Ranaut's past Justifications of Violence, Says 'She Only Got Slapped...'
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Returns to Haunt as She Questions Those Defending CISF Woman

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency is all set to hit the screens on September 6, as announced by the makers on Tuesday. This news comes right after Ranaut's swearing-in as the BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, marking the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's session.

The release of this period political drama has faced several delays, originally slated for November 24, 2023. Ranaut, who spearheads as the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of Emergency, drew inspiration from William Shakespeare's play "The Tragedie of Macbeth" for her upcoming cinematic venture.

Sharing her thoughts, Ranaut mentioned, "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024."

In a subsequent post on social media, Ranaut marked the release announcement of her film Emergency as the "beginning of the 50th year of independent India's darkest chapter." She added, "The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy."

Apart from Ranaut, Emergency features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in significant roles. The film is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.

Read More

  1. 'We Tend to Passionately Hate Powerful Woman': Kangana Ranaut on Annu Kapoor's Comment about Slap Row
  2. Swara Bhasker Criticises Kangana Ranaut's past Justifications of Violence, Says 'She Only Got Slapped...'
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Returns to Haunt as She Questions Those Defending CISF Woman

TAGGED:

KANGANA RANAUT EMERGENCY RELEASEKANGANA RANAUT UPCOMING FILMSEMERGENCY MOVIE RELEASE DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.