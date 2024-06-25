Kangana Ranaut Announces New Release Date for Emergency, Dubs Film as 'Independent India's Darkest Chapter'

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency is all set to hit the screens on September 6, as announced by the makers on Tuesday. This news comes right after Ranaut's swearing-in as the BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, marking the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's session.

The release of this period political drama has faced several delays, originally slated for November 24, 2023. Ranaut, who spearheads as the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of Emergency, drew inspiration from William Shakespeare's play "The Tragedie of Macbeth" for her upcoming cinematic venture.

Sharing her thoughts, Ranaut mentioned, "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024."

In a subsequent post on social media, Ranaut marked the release announcement of her film Emergency as the "beginning of the 50th year of independent India's darkest chapter." She added, "The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy."

Apart from Ranaut, Emergency features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in significant roles. The film is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.