Kaminey Turns 16: Priyanka Chopra Remembers Working With 'Sensational' Shahid Kapoor, Dubs It 'Turning Point'

Priyanka Chopra remembers Kaminey on its 16th anniversary, calling it a career turning point. She praises Shahid Kapoor's sensational double role.

Priyanka Chopra reminisces Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor gets special mention
Priyanka Chopra reminisces Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor gets special mention (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 18, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks back at one of the most important films of her career, Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey. The film, which recently completed 16 years of its release, continues to hold a special place in her heart.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared stills from the movie and revealed how the role of Sweety Bhope came to her unexpectedly. She was in Miami shooting for Dostana when she received a call from filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Priyanka confessed that she always wanted to work with him, but never thought she would be cast because of her "commercial" image at the time. Bhardwaj narrated the story to her in person and promised that the character would become much more than it looked on paper. Trusting him, she took the role, which eventually became a career-defining part.

Calling Kaminey a turning point, Priyanka said she learned how to research, prepare, and surrender to a role under Bhardwaj's direction. She also recalled how he later fulfilled his promise by offering her 7 Khoon Maaf.

But what caught netizens attention in her post was her praise for Shahid Kapoor, who played a double role in the film. "Shahid was sensational in his double role," she wrote. At the time, the two were often linked together off-screen, and fans still remember their rumoured relationship during the film's release.

Priyanka also remembered working with Amol Gupte, calling his performance unforgettable. She mentioned meeting producer Mubina Rattonsey for the first time on that set. "Those were the times. Sixteen years ago! Thought I'd share the experience. Have any of you watched it?" Priyanka asked her followers.

Kaminey followed the story of twin brothers, one with a lisp and the other with a stammer, caught in a single day of chaos involving the underworld, corrupt politicians, and a suitcase full of cocaine. Even today, fans regard Kaminey as one of Shahid Kapoor's most memorable performances and a film that helped Priyanka break away from her glamorous image into more versatile roles.

