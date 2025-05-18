Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Trailer Sparks Internet Frenzy With 15M Views In Record Time; Fans Go Wild

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Thug Life, the powerful collaboration between legendary actor Kamal Haasan and iconic director Mani Ratnam, was finally released on Saturday evening, and it has set the internet on fire. The trailer, just over two minutes long, offers a stunning first look at Kamal Haasan's rugged, action-heavy avatar. He plays Rangarayar, a complex character who appears to be torn between relationships, duty, and rebellion. He has such a strong screen presence, especially in the moments of confrontation with Silambarasan TR (STR), that fans are juiced.

The story appears to follow a strong bond that has turned sour, with STR playing Amar, a brother-like impression of Rangarayar, but eventually becomes a rival. The emotional voiceover by Haasan opens the trailer on a dramatic note: "You saved my life, you protected me from the Lord of Death. Our two destinies were written as one. You and I are now bound together as one. Till the end."

The trailer is filled with breathtaking visuals including Buddhist monasteries, chaotic streets, and gripping action. The trailer also teases themes of ideological clashes and personal revenge. Many fans were quick to link Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, a previous gangster saga from Mani Ratnam, to Thug Life, which is particularly interesting given that the latter appears to have a philosophical element to it.

In 15 short hours after release, the trailer had over 10 million views on all platforms, and it was trending #1 for several languages on YouTube, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. "10 Million Views. #Thuglife Empire Begins," read a celebratory X post by the makers.

Fans and cinephiles flooded social media with reactions. A fan compared it to Batman Begins, writing, "The monastery scene seems like Rangarayar's training arc, a spiritual and martial journey like Bruce Wayne's." One viral post declared: "Verithanam! 18M Cumulative Views in 16 Hours. Trending #1. #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's #ThugLifeTrailer." Another wrote: "When legends collide, history is made. Kamal Haasan x STR - style, power, swagger. #ThugLife has just begun."

One fan gushed: "Mani Ratnam doesn't go out of style. He's competing with Gen Z directors and winning!" At the trailer launch event, Kamal and Mani reflected on their reunion, which comes over 35 years after their iconic film Nayakan. Music maestro AR Rahman, who has composed for Thug Life, spoke about how the score acts as another character in the film. Stars Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George also shared their experiences working with the veteran duo.

Jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life promises to be one of the biggest pan-Indian releases of the year. The film's audio launch is now scheduled for May 24, after it was postponed due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 5. With its stunning visuals, layered storytelling, and the promise of explosive performances, Thug Life seems ready to dominate the box office.