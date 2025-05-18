Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Trailer Sparks Internet Frenzy With 15M Views In Record Time; Fans Go Wild

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Thug Life, the powerful collaboration between legendary actor Kamal Haasan and iconic director Mani Ratnam, was finally released on Saturday evening, and it has set the internet on fire. The trailer, just over two minutes long, offers a stunning first look at Kamal Haasan's rugged, action-heavy avatar. He plays Rangarayar, a complex character who appears to be torn between relationships, duty, and rebellion. He has such a strong screen presence, especially in the moments of confrontation with Silambarasan TR (STR), that fans are juiced.
The story appears to follow a strong bond that has turned sour, with STR playing Amar, a brother-like impression of Rangarayar, but eventually becomes a rival. The emotional voiceover by Haasan opens the trailer on a dramatic note: "You saved my life, you protected me from the Lord of Death. Our two destinies were written as one. You and I are now bound together as one. Till the end."
The trailer is filled with breathtaking visuals including Buddhist monasteries, chaotic streets, and gripping action. The trailer also teases themes of ideological clashes and personal revenge. Many fans were quick to link Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, a previous gangster saga from Mani Ratnam, to Thug Life, which is particularly interesting given that the latter appears to have a philosophical element to it.
10 Million Views. #Thuglife Empire Begins #ThuglifeTrailer Out Now— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) May 18, 2025
➡ https://t.co/Xy1tm87gFg#Thugfluencers#ThuglifeAudioLaunch from May 24#Thuglife#ThuglifeFromJune5 #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR #IMAX
A #ManiRatnam Film
An @arrahman Musical@ikamalhaasan… pic.twitter.com/X6WmhyUcoX
In 15 short hours after release, the trailer had over 10 million views on all platforms, and it was trending #1 for several languages on YouTube, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. "10 Million Views. #Thuglife Empire Begins," read a celebratory X post by the makers.
#ThuglifeTrailer story much similar to #chekkachivandhavaanam vibez with a twist of idea war be father & son🧨— Swa T (@guitarkadhal) May 18, 2025
Get ready for an epic showdown!🤜🤛 Kamal Haasan vs. Silambarasan in #ThugLife is about to set the screen on fire!🔥💥 #ThugLifeTrailer #ManiRatnam #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/hnYJWiQ1RU— AgentBean (@Agentbean001) May 18, 2025
Fans and cinephiles flooded social media with reactions. A fan compared it to Batman Begins, writing, "The monastery scene seems like Rangarayar's training arc, a spiritual and martial journey like Bruce Wayne's." One viral post declared: "Verithanam! 18M Cumulative Views in 16 Hours. Trending #1. #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's #ThugLifeTrailer." Another wrote: "When legends collide, history is made. Kamal Haasan x STR - style, power, swagger. #ThugLife has just begun."
10 Million Views! ⭐⭐⭐— Ponprasath Arunan (@PonprasathA) May 18, 2025
When legends collide, history is made.
Kamal Haasan x STR — a combo with pure style, power, and swagger.#ThugLife has just begun.#ThuglifeTrailer #KamalHaasan𓃵 #SilambarasanTR #ManiRatnam @trishtrashers #ThuglifeAudioLaunch@MadrasTalkies @RKFI pic.twitter.com/KGR8n6nEkw
Decoding -- It seems the opening shot of the #ThuglifeTrailer, showing a Buddhist monastery, could be where Rangarayar seeks refuge and trains in martial arts, drawing a parallel to Bruce Wayne's journey in " batman begins." the trailer cleverly keeps many plot details under… pic.twitter.com/50UYmgY75h— Arun manikandan (@gammy555) May 18, 2025
One fan gushed: "Mani Ratnam doesn't go out of style. He's competing with Gen Z directors and winning!" At the trailer launch event, Kamal and Mani reflected on their reunion, which comes over 35 years after their iconic film Nayakan. Music maestro AR Rahman, who has composed for Thug Life, spoke about how the score acts as another character in the film. Stars Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George also shared their experiences working with the veteran duo.
#ThuglifeTrailer is a Clear Statement That Mani Thatha Never Goes Outdated Like Shankar Sir & He Will Compete With Next Generation Director's For Next 10 Year's!!— Abin Babu 🦇 (@AbinBabu2255) May 17, 2025
Imagine A 68 Year old Thatha 's Directed Movie Named #Thuglife Gonna Destroy BOXOFFICE 🤜🏻🔥pic.twitter.com/VTRIUwhZQW
Exordinary Screen Presence of @ikamalhaasan The God of Cinema, lives above the Expectations!— Sundaresan (@Haidasundar) May 17, 2025
Goosebumps Moments guaranteed!
What a Mass டிரெய்லர் #ThuglifeFromJune5 #Thuglife #ThuglifeTrailer pic.twitter.com/l1nSyCQFEw
Jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life promises to be one of the biggest pan-Indian releases of the year. The film's audio launch is now scheduled for May 24, after it was postponed due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 5. With its stunning visuals, layered storytelling, and the promise of explosive performances, Thug Life seems ready to dominate the box office.
