Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Trailer Gets Screened in Chennai, Time Locked for Digital Release

Hyderabad: "Fans, brace yourselves! The much-awaited trailer of Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is set to drop today, June 25. This political thriller has been on everyone's radar since its announcement. Ahead of its public release, the trailer was previewed to the media in Chennai and the team has now headed for promotions in Mumbai.

Announced today on social media, the makers of Indian 2 have stirred excitement with a fresh poster unveiling Kamal Haasan in a striking new avatar. The production house shared the poster with the caption, "Brimming with excitement! 🤩 The #Indian2 🇮🇳 trailer drops today at 7️⃣ PM. Get ready for an exhilarating glimpse into Senapathy’s epic saga! 🤞🏻🔥"

Continuing from the original Indian, released in 1996, Indian 2 promises to delve deeper into the narrative with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, a valiant crusader against corruption.