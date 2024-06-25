ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Trailer Gets Screened in Chennai, Time Locked for Digital Release

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

The highly anticipated trailer of Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, was unveiled today for media in Chennai. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, the film promises a gripping continuation of the original's narrative, with Kamal Haasan reprising his iconic role. The digital release of Indian 2 trailer is scheduled for today evening.

Hyderabad: "Fans, brace yourselves! The much-awaited trailer of Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is set to drop today, June 25. This political thriller has been on everyone's radar since its announcement. Ahead of its public release, the trailer was previewed to the media in Chennai and the team has now headed for promotions in Mumbai.

Announced today on social media, the makers of Indian 2 have stirred excitement with a fresh poster unveiling Kamal Haasan in a striking new avatar. The production house shared the poster with the caption, "Brimming with excitement! 🤩 The #Indian2 🇮🇳 trailer drops today at 7️⃣ PM. Get ready for an exhilarating glimpse into Senapathy’s epic saga! 🤞🏻🔥"

Continuing from the original Indian, released in 1996, Indian 2 promises to delve deeper into the narrative with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, a valiant crusader against corruption.

Directed by the acclaimed Shankar Shanmugam, who also helmed the first part, Indian 2 features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The music, this time around, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his chart-topping hits.

Produced by Lyca Productions, this action-packed sequel is slated to hit theatres on July 12, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Mark your calendars!

