Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Premieres on Netflix within One Month of Release; Hindi Version to Follow Soon - Watch

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Premieres on Netflix within One Month of Release; Hindi Version to Follow Soon

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan is finally available on the streaming site Netflix. The announcement was made on the OTT platform's social media handle with the actor in his quirky avatar.

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 premieres on Netflix within one month of release
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 premieres on Netflix within one month of release (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan's highly awaited film Indian 2 is finally available on OTT giant Netflix as announced earlier. A quirky video by the OTT platform was shared on Friday featuring the Ulaganayagan to remind fans of the same. The film hit theatres on July 12.

Netflix shared a promo video to inform fans of Indian 2's arrival on the platform. The caption of the Instagram post read: "Ever wondered why he's called 'Ulaganayagan?' This is why. Watch Indian 2 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada, now on Netflix! Indian 2 in Hindi coming soon, on Netflix #Indian2OnNetflix"

In the video, Kamal can be seen seated on a chair as he faces the camera. He announces the film being available on Netflix, however, the South superstar is asked to re-do it to add the languages the film will be premiering in. Kamal, in his natural flair, gives a personal touch to the script as he announces the film's OTT release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Indian 2 landed on Netflix within one month of its theatrical release. It is the sequel to Shankar's 1996 film. The film, on its release, left the public and critics unimpressed, prompting the filmmakers to cut 20 minutes. The revised version was subsequently clocked at 2 hours.

Indian 2 continues Senapathy's journey, with Kamal Haasan reprising his part. He returns to India to fight corruption after a group of young people contact him. Apart from Kamal, the cast includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, SJ Suryah, and Vivek.

