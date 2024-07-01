Indian 2 Song Calendar: Get Ready To Groove As New Single From Kamal Haasan Starrer Ft Miss Universe 2017 Is Out

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated action drama Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, gears up for its massive release, the makers are revving up the musical promotions of the film. To build excitement, the team on Monday dropped the film's new single, titled Calendar Song.

Taking to Instagram, Lyca Productions shared a poster of the film's song, accompanied by a caption that read, "Feel the allure! The CALENDAR SONG from #Indian2 is OUT NOW. It’s time to sizzle!" The song features Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow. The makers previously released a few songs from the film, which were composed by Anirudh Ravichander and received widespread acclaim.

Initially, some fans had expressed disappointment over the replacement of AR Rahman, who had composed the soundtrack for the 1996 film Indian. However, the release of the full original soundtrack (OST) silenced critics, with audiences praising Anirudh's impressive compositions.

Directed by S Shankar, Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others in pivotal roles. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film marks the return of Senapathy, India's veteran army man, who is set to reappear in a world plagued by rampant corruption. With its worldwide release slated for July 12, 2024, Indian 2 is poised to take the box office by storm.