Kamal Haasan Turns 70: Five Timeless Films Of The Actor That Teach Essential Life Lessons

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, whose contributions To Indian cinema transcend language and genre, turned 70 today, November 7, 2024. With over 200 films across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, Haasan's career spans six decades, marked by intense dedication to his craft and commitment to societal change. Known not only as an actor but also as a director, producer, screenwriter, choreographer, playback singer, lyricist, television host, social activist, and politician, Kamal Haasan is an artist of unmatched versatility. Here's a look at five essential films that showcase his brilliance and offer profound life lessons for audiences.

1. Indian and Indian 2

Directed by Shankar, Indian (1996) and its sequel Indian 2, delve into themes of patriotism, duty, and integrity. In these films, Haasan portrays a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who is determined in his mission to root out corruption, even if it means punishing his own kin. The character's unshakeable moral code challenges viewers to contemplate their own civic duties and responsibilities. These films remain popular because they hold a mirror up to society, urging audiences to reflect on the sacrifices needed to build a proper nation.

2. Hey Ram

Hey Ram (2000) is an epic historical drama that Kamal Haasan wrote, directed, and produced, with Shah Rukh Khan debuting in Tamil cinema. Set in post-Partition India, Haasan plays Saketh Ram, a man whose life changes after his wife's brutal death in communal riots. Blaming Mahatma Gandhi for the escalating violence, Saketh plans to assassinate him. Through this journey, the film explores themes of hatred, revenge, and eventual redemption, cautioning against the dangers of vengeance. Haasan's complex portrayal and the film's poignant storyline illustrate how hatred sows seeds of destruction, making Hey Ram a profound cinematic experience.

3. Dasavathaaram

In Dasavathaaram (2008), Haasan delivers a remarkable performance by playing ten distinct characters in this science-fiction thriller directed by KS Ravikumar. Known as one of the first Tamil films to gross over Rs 200 crore globally, Dasavathaaram blends action, science, and philosophy as it explores the concept of chaos theory. The storyline touches on religious tolerance, environmental issues, and societal balance, demonstrating Haasan's range and commitment to thought-provoking narratives. Made on a modest budget, the film's commercial success across the globe highlights Haasan's star power and dedication to impactful storytelling.

4. Papanasam

The 2015 film Papanasam, a Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit Drishyam, is an emotional thriller showcasing Haasans dedication to family and justice. He plays a protective father who devises an elaborate plan to cover up an accidental death that threatens his daughter's honour. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film examines themes of self-respect and family loyalty, with Haasan's character going to extraordinary lengths to protect his loved ones. Through gripping suspense and powerful performances, Papanasam illustrates the lengths to which a parent might go for their children and the moral complexity involved in such decisions.

5. Vikram

The 2022 blockbuster Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is an action thriller that reinvigorated Haasan's career, earning him a spot among the highest-grossing Tamil films of that year. Haasan's character, a retired soldier on a dangerous mission to protect his family, showcases the theme of self-sacrifice. Vikram combines Haasan's trademark intensity with compelling action sequences, making it a favourite among fans. The film highlights Haasan's ability to reinvent himself and remain relevant in a fast-evolving industry, proving that his legacy is both timeless and evolving.